Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Revanth Reddy to take oath as next Telangana Chief Minister on December 7

    Revanth Reddy, the firebrand leader of the Telangana Congress, has been named the next Chief Minister. The Congress made a formal announcement on Tuesday. The swearing-in ceremony will take place on Thursday, December 7.

    Revanth Reddy to take oath as next Telangana Chief Minister on December 7 gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 6, 2023, 9:17 AM IST

    Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy, widely credited as the man who delivered the state for the party, has been named the next Chief Minister. Briefing the press on Tuesday evening, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said Revanth Reddy will be the new Congress Legislature Party chief in Telangana.

    "He is experienced, works with all and has already given promise to the people of Telangana with guarantees," Venugopal said in a statement.

    In a post on X, Revanth Reddy thanked the Congress leadership for showing faith in him. "I wholeheartedly express my gratitude to honourable AICC president Shri @kharge ji, Mother of Telangana our beloved #Soniamma , ever inspiring leader @RahulGandhi ji, charismatic @priyankagandhi ji, AICC General Secretary (Org) @kcvenugopalmp ji, deputy CM of Karnataka @DKShivakumar ji and Incharge General Secretary- Telangana @Manikrao_INC ji and last but not the least our congress soldiers who stood by us through thick and thin (sic)," he said.

    Senior Congress stalwarts Uttam Kumar Reddy and Bhatti Vikramarka might be appointed as Deputy Chief Ministers or given a good portfolio. According to sources, there would be no rotating Chief Minister formula in the state.

    Revanth Reddy, a seasoned politician and Lok Sabha MP from Malkajgiri, has played an important role in Telangana politics. His switch from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to the Congress in 2017 signified a significant shift in the political dynamics of the state.

    Reddy's aggressive campaign techniques and direct clashes with Chief Minister KCR have made him a public favourite and identified him as a prospective chief ministerial contender as a two-time MLA and now the face of the Congress in Telangana.

    Reddy's street protests and public rallies with top Congress members have enhanced his reputation as a persistent opponent of the ruling BRS administration. His conversational and approachable discourse struck a chord with voters across Telangana, broadening his influence beyond his area.

    The Congress celebrated in Telangana as the party crossed the majority mark of 60 seats in the 119-member state Assembly, ousting the ruling K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi government.

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2023, 9:17 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rajasthan bandh called over Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder gcw

    ‘Rajasthan bandh’ called over Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's murder

    'Everyone wants money'...: Young doctor found dead at flat in Thiruvananthapuram; suicide note recovered rkn

    'Everyone wants money'...: Young doctor found dead at flat in Thiruvananthapuram; suicide note recovered

    Kerala News live 06 December 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: SFI observes statewide education strike today

    Who will be next CM of Madhya Pradesh? BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan states 'not a contender' snt

    Who will be next CM of Madhya Pradesh? BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan states 'not a contender'

    Indian Navy breaks barriers: Captain Geetika Koul becomes first woman doctor posted at Siachen snt

    Indian Army breaks barriers: Captain Geetika Koul becomes first woman doctor posted at Siachen

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain to get nominated for entire season? Will Ankita Lokhande nominate Vicky? Read this RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain to get nominated for entire season? Will Ankita Lokhande nominate Vicky? Read this

    Rajasthan bandh called over Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder gcw

    ‘Rajasthan bandh’ called over Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's murder

    'Everyone wants money'...: Young doctor found dead at flat in Thiruvananthapuram; suicide note recovered rkn

    'Everyone wants money'...: Young doctor found dead at flat in Thiruvananthapuram; suicide note recovered

    KIFF 2023: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dances with Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Sonakshi and more; video goes viral RBA

    KIFF 2023: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dances with Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Sonakshi and more; video goes viral

    Kerala News live 06 December 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: SFI observes statewide education strike today

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon