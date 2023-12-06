Revanth Reddy to take oath as next Telangana Chief Minister on December 7

Revanth Reddy, the firebrand leader of the Telangana Congress, has been named the next Chief Minister. The Congress made a formal announcement on Tuesday. The swearing-in ceremony will take place on Thursday, December 7.

Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy, widely credited as the man who delivered the state for the party, has been named the next Chief Minister. Briefing the press on Tuesday evening, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said Revanth Reddy will be the new Congress Legislature Party chief in Telangana.

"He is experienced, works with all and has already given promise to the people of Telangana with guarantees," Venugopal said in a statement.

In a post on X, Revanth Reddy thanked the Congress leadership for showing faith in him. "I wholeheartedly express my gratitude to honourable AICC president Shri @kharge ji, Mother of Telangana our beloved #Soniamma , ever inspiring leader @RahulGandhi ji, charismatic @priyankagandhi ji, AICC General Secretary (Org) @kcvenugopalmp ji, deputy CM of Karnataka @DKShivakumar ji and Incharge General Secretary- Telangana @Manikrao_INC ji and last but not the least our congress soldiers who stood by us through thick and thin (sic)," he said.

Senior Congress stalwarts Uttam Kumar Reddy and Bhatti Vikramarka might be appointed as Deputy Chief Ministers or given a good portfolio. According to sources, there would be no rotating Chief Minister formula in the state.

Revanth Reddy, a seasoned politician and Lok Sabha MP from Malkajgiri, has played an important role in Telangana politics. His switch from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to the Congress in 2017 signified a significant shift in the political dynamics of the state.

Reddy's aggressive campaign techniques and direct clashes with Chief Minister KCR have made him a public favourite and identified him as a prospective chief ministerial contender as a two-time MLA and now the face of the Congress in Telangana.

Reddy's street protests and public rallies with top Congress members have enhanced his reputation as a persistent opponent of the ruling BRS administration. His conversational and approachable discourse struck a chord with voters across Telangana, broadening his influence beyond his area.

The Congress celebrated in Telangana as the party crossed the majority mark of 60 seats in the 119-member state Assembly, ousting the ruling K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi government.