    Retired Pakistani Army soldiers being used as terrorists: Northern Army Commander

    Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi revealed that Pakistan is also relying on foreign terrorists to advance its terror agenda in Kashmir due to a lack of local recruits.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 12:29 PM IST

    The Indian Army has made a startling revelation that Pakistan is pushing across the border terrorists who were retired Pakistani Army soldiers. The army also said that Pakistan was also using foreign terrorists to pursue its terror agenda in Kashmir in the absence of local recruits.

    Speaking to the media, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi said: "Some of the terrorists have been found to be Pakistani retired soldiers...Pakistan wants to bring foreign terrorists here as there are no local recruits here. We are trying to eliminate the foreign terrorists."

    The Northern Army Commander, who earlier honored the fallen soldiers from the Rajouri encounter, highlighted the significant accomplishment of eliminating trained foreign terrorists despite the loss of Army personnel. 

    Captain MV Pranjal, Captain Shubham Gupta, Havaldar Abdul Majid, Lance Naik Sanjay Bist, and Paratrooper Sachin Laur laid down their lives during the 36-hour gunfight in the Bajimaal area of Darmsal. Two terrorists, including a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander trained in Afghanistan, were also neutralized in the operation.

    The Northern Army Commander acknowledged the sacrifices made by the brave soldiers and highlighted the substantial blow dealt to the terrorists' ecosystem and Pakistan. He estimated that 20-25 terrorists might be operating in the region but expressed confidence in gaining control within a year.

    A solemn wreath-laying ceremony at Army General Hospital Rajouri paid tribute to the martyred army men, where the General Officer Commanding Romeo Force and other officials honoured their sacrifice. 

    The soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice leave behind grieving families, including Captain Pranjal's wife Aditi G, Captain Gupta's father Basant Kumar Gupta, Havaldar Majid's wife Sagera Bi and three children, and Lance Naik Bisht and Paratrooper Laur's mothers Manju Devi and Bhagvati Devi, respectively.

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2023, 12:37 PM IST
