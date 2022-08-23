Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Release Anubrata Mondal otherwise...: West Bengal special CBI judge gets threat letter

    According to reports, the judge, Rajesh Chakraborty, alleged that he received the threat via a letter from one Bappa Chatterjee stating that if Mondal was not released on bail, his family would be implicated in an NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) case in grave allegations of commercial quantity.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 23, 2022, 5:20 PM IST

    A special CBI court judge in Asansol, alleged that he had been threatened with a false NDPS case against his family members if he failed to secure the release of the TMC leader Anubrata Mondal who is in CBI custody, in a cattle smuggling case.

    According to reports, the judge, Rajesh Chakraborty, alleged that he received the threat via a letter from one Bappa Chatterjee stating that if Mondal was not released on bail, his family would be implicated in an NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) case in grave allegations of commercial quantity.

    Also read: DRDO, Indian Navy successfully test Vertical Launch Short Range missile in Odisha

    In his complaint, the judge also attached the letter he received from Chatterjee and requested the district judge in Paschim Bardhaman to take note of the development. He requested that the matter be taken up before the Calcutta High Court.

    In the alleged threat letter, which was attached to judge Chakraborty's complaint, a self-claimed head clerk of the executive magistrate court of Purba Bardhaman, while stating that he was a TMC leader, said, "You are hereby requested to release the bail of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal immediately."

    Also read: BJP suspends Telangana MLA Raja Singh, Owaisi says saffron party despises Prophet Muhammad

    "Otherwise your family members will face an NDPS case, commercial quantity. This is for your information," the threat letter read and carried Chatterjee's signature.

    BJP IT cell's head Amit Malviya was quick to take note of the development and shared the judge's complaint letter on social media platforms.

     

    In a tweet, Malviya shared, "CBI Judge in Asansol gets a threat letter, asking him to give bail to criminal Anubroto Mondal, failing which his entire family would be framed in the NDPS case. The judge has written to the District Judge and High Court. Mamata Banerjee has been defending Mondal even after his arrest."

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2022, 5:20 PM IST
