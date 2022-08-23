DRDO, Indian Navy successfully test Vertical Launch Short Range missile in Odisha

During the test launch, flight path and vehicle performance parameters were monitored using flight data, captured by various Range instruments such as Radar, Electro-optical tracking system (EOTS) and Telemetry systems deployed by ITR, Chandipur.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Navy on Tuesday successfully tested the flight of Vertical Launch Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha.

In a press release, the Ministry of Defence said that the flight test was carried out from an Indian Naval Ship against a high-speed unmanned aerial target for demonstration of vertical launch capability. The missiles, equipped with indigenous Radio Frequency (RF) seeker, intercepted the target with high accuracy.

The VL-SRSAM system has been indigenously designed and developed by DRDO.

During the test launch, flight path and vehicle performance parameters were monitored using flight data, captured by various Range instruments such as Radar, Electro-optical tracking system (EOTS) and Telemetry systems deployed by ITR, Chandipur.

The defence ministry also said that the launch was monitored by senior scientists from various DRDO labs involved in the design and development of the system such as Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad and R&D Engineers, Pune.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has complimented DRDO, Indian Navy and associated teams on the successful flight trial of VL-SRSAM and stated that the missile will prove to be a force multiplier for the Indian Navy.

Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO congratulated the teams involved in the successful flight test and said that the trial has proved the effectiveness of the weapon system.

He added that it will further strengthen the Indian Navy for neutralising various aerial threats at close ranges including sea-skimming targets.