    BJP suspends Telangana MLA Raja Singh, Owaisi says saffron party despises Prophet Muhammad

    Asaduddin Owaisi stated, "Fight with us politically, but not in this way. If Prime Minister Modi and the BJP do not agree with these remarks, they must react."

    Hyderabad, First Published Aug 23, 2022, 3:28 PM IST

    AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday after one of its MLAs made controversial remarks about Prophet Muhammad and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respond if he disagreed with the MLA's views.

    While in a press conference, Owaisi stated, "I strongly condemn the remarks made by the BJP MLA. The BJP does not want to see peace in Hyderabad. The BJP despises Prophet Muhammad and Muslims. They want to destroy India's social fabric."

    Following the same, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suspended MLA T Raja Singh for allegedly making a derogatory remark about Prophet Muhammad. The Party has given him ten days to respond and demonstrate why he should not be expelled.

    "You have expressed views contrary to the Party's position on several issues, a clear violation of Rule XXV. 10 (a) of the Bharatiya Janata Party's constitution. I have been directed to inform you that, pending further investigation, you are suspended from the Party and any responsibilities or assignments you may have, with immediate effect," according to Om Pathak, Member Secretary of the Central Disciplinary Committee.

    "Please also show cause why you should not be expelled from the Party within ten days of receiving this notice. Your detailed response must be received by the undersigned by September 2nd, 2022," the Party stated in its letter.

    Earlier today, Hyderabad Police arrested Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh after he released a video criticising stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who recently performed in the city. Raja Singh allegedly made "derogatory" remarks about Prophet Muhammad and Islam.

    In response, Owaisi stated, "Fight with us politically, but not in this manner. If Prime Minister Modi and the BJP do not agree with these remarks, they must respond."

    Furthermore, the AIMIM chief condemned the 'Sar Tan Se Juda' slogans raised by a large group of people against Raja Singh, saying, "I also condemn the slogans (Sar Tan Se Juda) that were raised and will tell those people not to take the law into their own hands."

    Complaints against Singh were filed in several police stations in the South, East, and West Zones, as per police. Dabeerpur Police Inspector G Koteswar Raos said the department received a complaint against Singh alleging he made derogatory remarks about religion.

    According to him, an FIR was filed against Singh under various sections of the IPC, including promoting enmity between different religious groups and deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs and criminal intimidation.

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2022, 3:55 PM IST
