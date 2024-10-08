Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranchi Islam Nagar Residents Receive Flats After 13 Years Of Homelessness

    Abdul Bari and MD Shafiq were handed over the keys to their new flats in Islam Nagar, Ranchi. They recalled the 2011 incident when their homes were demolished, leaving them homeless. The flats bring them hope for a secure future.

    Ranchi Islam Nagar Residents Receive Flats After 13 Years Of Homelessness
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 4:46 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 8, 2024, 4:46 PM IST

    Ranchi: Abdul Bari and MD Shafiq were handed over the keys to their new flats in Islam Nagar today. They became emotional as they recalled the incident that took place on April 6 and 7, 2011. On that day, a police team arrived at Islam Nagar early in the morning and asked everyone to vacate their homes within 15 minutes. When they asked for more time, the police officers clearly stated that no time would be given. As soon as they started taking out their belongings, JCBs arrived and demolished their homes. Within just 10 minutes, their entire house was reduced to rubble. Since then, they were forced to live in a slum.

    Residents overjoyed to receive flat keys

    Abdul Bari and MD Shafiq are overjoyed after receiving the keys to their flats. They said that when their house was demolished, they had nowhere to live in the city. As a result, they built a hut in Islam Nagar. Now, receiving the keys to their flats, they feel that they too can sleep peacefully under a secure roof.

    Residents say only 291 out of 1000 received homes

    Many homeless people from Islam Nagar attended the event. Outgoing Ward Councillor Nazima Raza said that more than a thousand houses were demolished in Islam Nagar, but only 291 people have received flats. Many people will still be forced to live in slums. They urged the Chief Minister to build more flats for the remaining people in Islam Nagar, as there is no shortage of land here and flats can be easily constructed. This will provide housing for the remaining people, allowing them to live in their own homes.

     

