Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (Retd) attended his first meeting as the new CEO of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya. He called it an introductory session and will formally take charge after understanding his responsibilities.

Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (Retd), the first CEO of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, attended the Trust's first meeting after his appointment at its office in Ayodhya on Thursday. The meeting was attended by senior Trust members, including Govind Dev Giri Maharaj and Dinesh Ji, along with newly appointed trustee and advocate Madan Mohan Pandey.

Speaking after the meeting, Mishra said it was primarily an introductory session and that he would spend the next few days understanding his responsibilities before formally taking charge as CEO. "Today I have attended the first meeting of the Trust, and the first meeting was an introductory meeting where we got to know about each other and about each other's work. Over the next two, three, four, or five days, as the Trust desires, I will sit with them and thoroughly understand my work. Once I have understood it, I will take over as the CEO," Mishra told reporters.

Newly appointed trustee Madan Mohan Pandey said discussions were held on reviewing the organisation and systems of the temple, adding that responsibilities had not yet been assigned. "It has been decided that the organisation and system (of the temple) will be looked into. No responsibilities have been assigned yet. We will cooperate," Pandey said.

Appointment and Key Discussions

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust appointed retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra as its Chief Executive Officer on Wednesday, while also naming three new trustees. The decisions were made during a meeting of the trust's trustees in Ayodhya. During the meeting, they discussed the CEO appointment, the filling of vacant trustee positions, the approval of the 2025–26 annual accounts, the progress of the SIT probe into alleged financial irregularities, and ongoing developments before the Supreme Court.

'Blessings of Lord Ram'

Mishra was appointed on the recommendation of the committee constituted to select the CEO. He possesses 39 years of experience in various branches of the Indian Air Force, extensive leadership credentials, and has been awarded the Uttam Yuddh Seva Medal. Reacting to his appointment, retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra stated that the opportunity came to him through the blessings of Lord Ram and that he would step into the new role following 43 years of overall service to the nation in the Indian Air Force.

In his first interview after being named CEO of the Ram Mandir Trust, Mishra told ANI that he was grateful for the opportunity to serve the temple and its devotees. "I consider this a great fortune that they chose me from so many candidates. I also consider this the blessings of Lord Ram that after 43 years of service to the nation in the Air Force, He has given me the opportunity to serve Sri Ram Mandir and Sri Ram bhakts," he said. (ANI)