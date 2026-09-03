Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke rejected 'B team' allegations, stating his party is the 'students' A team' focused on education. He urged all parties to improve schools and questioned why PM Modi's degree is not made public.

'We are students' A team'

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday rejected allegations that his organisation was the "B team" of either the Congress or the Aam Aadmi Party, asserting that its focus was on students and education.

Responding to allegations that he was working as a "B team" for political parties, Dipke said rival parties should first decide who he supposedly represented. "Maharashtra Chief Minister says that I am B team of Congress, and some say that I am B team of Aam Aadmi Party. I feel all these people should sit together and decide whose B team I am. According to us, we are students' A team," Dipke said.

He said the campaign to improve government schools should not be viewed as the initiative of any single political organisation and urged political leaders across parties to support efforts aimed at improving education. "I feel that this campaign to improve schools is not an issue of one organisation, but of children and the future of the entire country. Anyone who feels that schools should be improved should work on it," he said.

Dipke said political leaders from different parties were already working on education-related issues and questioned why the BJP objected to such campaigns. "Not only Aam Aadmi Party, but Shiv Sena is also working on it. In Maharashtra, leaders from NCP are also working on it. Everyone who feels schools should be improved should be welcomed," he said.

'Questions should be raised about degree'

He also argued that the educational qualifications of people holding public office should be open to public scrutiny. "Questions should be raised about the degree of any person in public life, and it's the responsibility of that person to keep their degree and educational credentials public. Main responsibility is of those people who contest elections and are on constitutional posts," Dipke said.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dipke questioned why his degree had not been publicly shown, alleging that the Delhi High Court had refused to disclose it. "Our Prime Minister has not been showing his degree for last 12 years, even though he is on a constitutional post. So I want to ask those who are asking for my degree to ask Prime Minister as well," he said.

CJP-D platform launched

Dipke's remarks came after CJP-D founder Manish Brahmbhatt announced the launch of the organisation, describing it as a platform focused on transparency, accountability and democratic decision-making. Brahmbhatt had urged volunteers not to turn the movement into "Kejriwal's team" and said the organisation would form its national team through a democratic process.

The CJP-D founder also announced social media accounts, a WhatsApp number and a missed-call facility for people seeking to join the platform.

Dipke said the organisation would continue raising issues related to education and public accountability.