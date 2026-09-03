The Delhi High Court has overturned a single-judge order that required the All India Carrom Federation (AICF) to drop 'India' from its name. The court ruled that non-renewal of recognition is not an automatic de-recognition of a National Sports Federation.

The Delhi High Court has set aside a single-judge direction requiring the All India Carrom Federation (AICF) to drop the word “India” from its name, holding that mere non-renewal of annual recognition could not automatically amount to withdrawal or de-recognition of a National Sports Federation.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia observed that the Sports Code prescribed a specific procedure for suspension or withdrawal of recognition, including notice, opportunity of hearing and a reasoned determination. “In the absence of a notice, opportunity of hearing, reasoned determination and consequential order passed in accordance with the prescribed procedure, there can be no automatic or deemed withdrawal or de-recognition,” the court said.

Background of the AICF Dispute

The bench was dealing with appeals arising from disputes over the recognition, elections, and functioning of the AICF, which claims to be the national sporting federation for carrom. The single judge had, on October 29, 2025, directed AICF to change its name by deleting the word “India”, observing that its recognition had not been renewed by the Union government.

The federation was also restrained from using the expressions “India” or “Indian” in its name, logo, or competitions, though it was permitted to use the expression “Team from India”.

High Court's Rationale on Recognition

Setting aside those directions, the Division Bench said the single judge had proceeded on the assumption that non-renewal of annual recognition was sufficient to conclude that AICF had ceased to be a National Sports Federation. The High Court said this assumption was legally unsustainable.

The bench noted that the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had raised objections in a communication dated December 7, 2020, regarding alleged violations of the “One State One Unit” principle under the National Sports Development Code. However, the court said the communication could not be treated as an order suspending or withdrawing AICF’s recognition.

“It merely recorded the Ministry’s objection regarding alleged non-compliance with Clause 3.10 of the Sports Code and did not purport to initiate or conclude proceedings” under the prescribed procedure for suspension or withdrawal of recognition, the court observed. The bench further noted that AICF had not been served a notice or afforded an opportunity to answer the allegations before its recognition was effectively treated as not continuing. Once the Sports Code prescribed a mandatory procedure for suspension or withdrawal of recognition, the procedure could not be bypassed merely on the basis of non-renewal, the court said.

Ongoing Election Dispute

The litigation has its origins in disputes surrounding successive elections of the AICF. The 2023 election of the federation was challenged by the Maharashtra Carrom Association and the Union Territory Pondicherry Carrom Association, among others.

During the pendency of the appeals, the Union government was directed to take a decision on AICF’s request for renewal of recognition based on the 2023 election. The Ministry subsequently passed an order on July 10, 2026, holding that the election could not be taken on record as it allegedly violated the Sports Code and other applicable guidelines.

The Ministry cited, among other grounds, the inclusion of two associations from Maharashtra in the electoral college, the absence of the required representation of eminent sportspersons, and alleged tenure-related violations. AICF has separately challenged the July 10 order before the Delhi High Court. The Division Bench made it clear that the validity of that order was not before it and would be independently examined by the single judge in the pending writ petition.

“We have not expressed any opinion on the merits of the challenge to the order dated 10.07.2026,” the bench clarified. The court also noted that, irrespective of the outcome of the present appeals, AICF would have to comply with the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, and the rules framed thereunder if it seeks recognition as a National Sports Federation.

The bench allowed AICF’s appeal and set aside the October 2025 order. The connected appeals filed by the Maharashtra Carrom Association and the Union Territory Pondicherry Carrom Association were dismissed. (ANI)