    Rajya Sabha Election 2022: Here's full list of winning candidates

    The results of the state assembly elections for 16 seats in four states – Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Haryana – have been issued by the Election Commission. Check the full list of winning candidates.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 11, 2022, 10:12 AM IST

    The BJP won eight of the sixteen state legislature elections. The Congress received five seats, while the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party, and Independent each received one. 

    The BJP won three of the six seats in Maharashtra's state assembly elections. The Shiv Sena received one seat, while the Nationalist Congress Party received one.

    Elections were conducted in the state of Haryana for two seats. Both were won by the BJP. 

    The BJP won three of the four seats in Karnataka, while the Congress party won one. The secular Janata Dal MLAs switched parties, causing the party to lose, the Congress to lose, and the BJP to win.

    The Congress won three of the four seats in Rajasthan, while the BJP won only one.

    Here are all details

    Maharashtra winning candidates

    1. Piyush Goyal- BJP 
    2. Anil Ponde- BJP 
    3. Tananjay Mahathir- BJP 
    4. Praful Patel - Nationalist Congress 
    5. Sanjay Rawat- Shiv Sena 
    6. Imran Pratap Karki- Congress

    Rajasthan winning candidates

    1. Mukul Wasnik- Congress 
    2. Randeep Singh Surjewala- Congress 
    3. Pramod Tiwari- Congress 
    4. Hanyasam Tiwari- BJP

    Karnataka winning candidates

    1. Nirmala Sitharaman- BJP 
    2. Jakesh- BJP 
    3. Lahar Singh- BJP 
    4. Jairam Ramesh - Congress

    Haryana Winning Candidates 
    1. Karthikeyan Sharma- Independent 
    2. Krishnan Lal Banwar- BJP

    Last Updated Jun 11, 2022, 10:12 AM IST
