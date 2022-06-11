Rajya Sabha Election 2022: Here's full list of winning candidates

The results of the state assembly elections for 16 seats in four states – Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Haryana – have been issued by the Election Commission. Check the full list of winning candidates.

The results of the state assembly elections for 16 seats in four states – Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Haryana – have been issued by the Election Commission.

The BJP won eight of the sixteen state legislature elections. The Congress received five seats, while the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party, and Independent each received one.

The BJP won three of the six seats in Maharashtra's state assembly elections. The Shiv Sena received one seat, while the Nationalist Congress Party received one.

Elections were conducted in the state of Haryana for two seats. Both were won by the BJP.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Election 2022: BJP wins 3 seats in Karnataka; Congress bags 1

The BJP won three of the four seats in Karnataka, while the Congress party won one. The secular Janata Dal MLAs switched parties, causing the party to lose, the Congress to lose, and the BJP to win.

The Congress won three of the four seats in Rajasthan, while the BJP won only one.

Here are all details

Maharashtra winning candidates

1. Piyush Goyal- BJP

2. Anil Ponde- BJP

3. Tananjay Mahathir- BJP

4. Praful Patel - Nationalist Congress

5. Sanjay Rawat- Shiv Sena

6. Imran Pratap Karki- Congress

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Election 2022: Voting underway; all eyes on Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana & Rajasthan

Rajasthan winning candidates

1. Mukul Wasnik- Congress

2. Randeep Singh Surjewala- Congress

3. Pramod Tiwari- Congress

4. Hanyasam Tiwari- BJP

Karnataka winning candidates

1. Nirmala Sitharaman- BJP

2. Jakesh- BJP

3. Lahar Singh- BJP

4. Jairam Ramesh - Congress

Haryana Winning Candidates

1. Karthikeyan Sharma- Independent

2. Krishnan Lal Banwar- BJP