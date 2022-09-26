Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits Zunheboto, first Union minister to visit Nagaland district in 4 decades

    The Union minister reviewed the implementation of central government schemes and urged the functionaries to work zealously until the last mile is covered, every voice is heard, and every grievance is addressed as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits Zunheboto, first Union minister to visit Nagaland district in 4 decades
    Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday became the first Union Minister to visit Zunheboto -- a small district town in Nagaland -- in a span of four decades.

    Chandrasekhar, who is currently on a three-day tour of Nagaland, visited this hilly town after a nine-hour journey by road from Dimapur. He met Zunheboto district administration officials and asked them to develop a district skill development plan that maps local aspirations and creates opportunities for jobs and entrepreneurship. 

    "Our emphasis should be making optimum use of local resources and reduce migration to urban centres," he said.

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits Zunheboto, first Union minister to visit Nagaland district in 4 decades

    The minister also reviewed the implementation of central government schemes and urged the functionaries to work zealously until the last mile is covered, every voice is heard, and every grievance is addressed as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    He also met beneficiaries of central government schemes at Zunheboto and Wokha, who conveyed to him how their lives had transformed for the better. 

    Taking to Twitter, the minister said: "On such occasions, I feel truly proud and privileged to be a minister in the Modi government—playing a small role in his vision of transforming lives -- Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas,"

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits Zunheboto, first Union minister to visit Nagaland district in 4 decades

    Chandrasekhar also held meetings with BJP leaders and workers and shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a New India. 

    Chandrasekhar later visited the Sumi Baptist Church in Zunheboto -- known as the largest Baptist church in Asia -- and offered prayers. Later in the afternoon, he left for Wokha, where he attended a series of meetings with district officials, social workers, and business community representatives, apart from the Elders of the Longsa Council Hall and functionaries of Lotha Hoho and Eloe Hoho organisations.

