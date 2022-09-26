45 YouTube videos spreading hate against India blocked

Some of the blocked videos were being used to spread disinformation on issues related to the Indian Armed Forces, the Agnipath scheme, the national security apparatus, Kashmir, etc. Certain videos depicted erroneous external boundaries of India with parts of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh outside the Indian territory.

Continuing its crackdown upon YouTube channels trying to foment anti-India sentiments, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has directed the platform to block 45 videos from 10 channels.

The orders to block the concerned videos were issued on September 23 under the provisions of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021. Blocked based on inputs from intelligence agencies, the videos had a cumulative viewership of over 1.3 crore views.

The blocked content included morphed videos and fake news spread with the intent of spreading hatred among religious communities. Some of the videos allegedly made false claims like the Indian government had taken away the religious rights of certain communities, declared civil war in the country, etc.

According to the I&B ministry, the videos were found to have the potential to disrupt public order and cause communal disharmony in the country. The content was observed to be false and sensitive from the perspective of India's friendly relations with foreign States and overall national security.

Some of the blocked videos were being used to spread disinformation on issues related to the Indian Armed Forces, the Agnipath scheme, the national security apparatus, Kashmir, etc.

Certain videos depicted erroneous external boundaries of India with parts of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh outside the Indian territory. Such cartographic misrepresentation was found to be detrimental to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.

In a statement, the ministry said that the Narendra Modi government was committed to thwarting any attempts to undermine India's sovereignty and integrity, national security, public order and foreign relations.

