Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    45 YouTube videos spreading hate against India blocked

    Some of the blocked videos were being used to spread disinformation on issues related to the Indian Armed Forces, the Agnipath scheme, the national security apparatus, Kashmir, etc. Certain videos depicted erroneous external boundaries of India with parts of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh outside the Indian territory. 

    45 YouTube videos from 10 channels spreading hate against India blocked
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Sep 26, 2022, 6:01 PM IST

    Continuing its crackdown upon YouTube channels trying to foment anti-India sentiments, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has directed the platform to block 45 videos from 10 channels. 

    The orders to block the concerned videos were issued on September 23 under the provisions of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021. Blocked based on inputs from intelligence agencies, the videos had a cumulative viewership of over 1.3 crore views.

    Also Read: IIT-Guwahati scientists develop chemo strategy that reduces side effects for cancer patients

    The blocked content included morphed videos and fake news spread with the intent of spreading hatred among religious communities. Some of the videos allegedly made false claims like the Indian government had taken away the religious rights of certain communities, declared civil war in the country, etc. 

    According to the I&B ministry, the videos were found to have the potential to disrupt public order and cause communal disharmony in the country. The content was observed to be false and sensitive from the perspective of India's friendly relations with foreign States and overall national security.

    Also Read: Maharashtra: Pune soon to get Neo Metro service; here's what we know

    Some of the blocked videos were being used to spread disinformation on issues related to the Indian Armed Forces, the Agnipath scheme, the national security apparatus, Kashmir, etc. 

    Certain videos depicted erroneous external boundaries of India with parts of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh outside the Indian territory. Such cartographic misrepresentation was found to be detrimental to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.

    In a statement, the ministry said that the Narendra Modi government was committed to thwarting any attempts to undermine India's sovereignty and integrity, national security, public order and foreign relations.

    Also Read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sadhguru draw flak for jeep safari inside Kaziranga

    Last Updated Sep 26, 2022, 6:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Centre all set to ban PFI under UAPA Act; planned to target RSS, BJP leaders: Report AJR

    Centre all set to ban PFI under UAPA Act; planned to target RSS, BJP leaders: Report

    Navratri 2022: IRCTC announces special Durga Puja menu for travellers in eastern region; know details here - adt

    Navratri 2022: IRCTC announces special Durga Puja menu for travellers in eastern region; know details here

    IIT-Guwahati scientists develop chemo strategy that reduces side effects for cancer patients - adt

    IIT-Guwahati scientists develop chemo strategy that reduces side effects for cancer patients

    Rajasthan crisis Pull Ashok Gehlot out of party president race Congress High Command urges Sonia Gandhi gcw

    Rajasthan crisis: Pull Gehlot out of party president race, Congress High Command urges Sonia Gandhi

    Shinzo Abe state funeral: PM Modi leaves for Japan today; bilateral meet with PM Kishida on cards AJR

    Shinzo Abe state funeral: PM Modi leaves for Japan today; bilateral meet with PM Kishida on cards

    Recent Stories

    Centre all set to ban PFI under UAPA Act; planned to target RSS, BJP leaders: Report AJR

    Centre all set to ban PFI under UAPA Act; planned to target RSS, BJP leaders: Report

    CUET PG 2022 NTA announces results how to check toppers list other details gcw

    CUET PG 2022 results declared on cuet.nta.nic.in, 6 candidates scored 100 percentile; Check toppers' list

    Navratri 2022: IRCTC announces special Durga Puja menu for travellers in eastern region; know details here - adt

    Navratri 2022: IRCTC announces special Durga Puja menu for travellers in eastern region; know details here

    IND vs ENG: Charlie Dean was warned multiple times, reveals Deepti Sharma on controversial run out 'mankading' snt

    IND vs ENG: Charlie Dean was warned multiple times, reveals Deepti Sharma on controversial 'mankading'

    SEXY Bhojpuri video: Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav's hot -romantic song goes viral-WATCH RBA

    SEXY Bhojpuri video: Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav's hot -romantic song goes viral-WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative-ayh

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Over some time, I have been practising as a finisher - Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Over some time, I've been practising as a finisher' - Karthik

    Video Icon
    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence snt

    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Absolutely, Jasprit Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry - Suryakumar Kumar-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Absolutely, Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry' - Suryakumar

    Video Icon