Rajasthan's Udaipur rocked by another Kanhaiya Lal-style assault, victim saved from Islamist mob (WATCH)

Another Kanhaiya Lal-like attempt was taken place in Rajasthan's Udaipur where a group of Islamist mob, led by Rehan and Moosa, allegedly attacked a Hindu man Suresh with swords and knives. Fortunately, the victim was saved in time.

Despite the victim's timely rescue, the situation remained tense as the culprits have been arrested, with further developments awaited.

The memory of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor allegedly murdered in June 2022 on charges of insulting Islam, casts a somber shadow over Udaipur. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) intervened, pressing charges against 11 suspects by December 2022. Notably, two of the accused captured the heinous act on video, provoking widespread outrage and prompting swift arrests.

The fallout from Kanhaiya Lal's murder precipitated heightened tensions, evidenced by local business closures and acts of vandalism such as torching motorcycles by an agitated mob. In response, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot implored restraint, urging citizens to refrain from sharing the distressing videos.

Assuring accountability, Gehlot vowed, "The guilty will not be spared," acknowledging the public outcry and emphasizing law enforcement's vigilant efforts. From Jodhpur, he assured reporters of comprehensive action, attesting to the gravity with which his administration addressed the situation.