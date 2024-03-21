Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Delhi excise policy case: CM Kejriwal files new plea in Delhi HC against ED summons, seeks protection

    The court had said that immediate arrest, especially on the "first or second day," deviates from normal practice, as investigating agencies typically provide grounds before taking such actions. However, citing the arrests of AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia in similar matters, a senior lawyer noted a shift towards a "new style" of operation.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday (March 21) filed a fresh plea in the Delhi High Court, seeking protection from coercive actions. A division bench led by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait is scheduled to hear the matter. So far, CM Kejriwal has received as many as nine summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case.

    During yesterday's hearing at the Delhi High Court, his legal team expressed concerns about potential arrest by the ED. They said that CM Kejriwal is prepared to cooperate if provided with protection.

    Asserting his willingness to cooperate, Singhvi expressed a need for protection while confirming his readiness to face questioning. He underlined his deep roots in society, challenging the notion of being treated like a common criminal.

    Singhvi further argued that the ED summoned Kejriwal without specifying his role as an accused, suspect, or witness. The court indicated that Kejriwal's status would become clear upon his appearance but questioned why he hadn't taken legal action if anticipating arrest.

