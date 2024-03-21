Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Delhi building collapse: 2 dead, one injured as two-storey building collapses in Kabir Nagar

    While the first floor had remained abandoned, the ground floor served as a hub for jeans cutting. However, this very activity would become the source of devastation, as it trapped three workers under the weight of collapsing concrete and debris.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 21, 2024, 8:38 AM IST

    Tragedy struck Delhi's Kabir Nagar on Thursday (March 21) morning as a two-storey building collapsed, claiming the lives of two individuals and leaving one critically injured. The incident, which occurred around 2:16 am, has sent shockwaves through the community.

    At 2:16 am on Thursday, a distress call pierced the silence of Kabir Nagar in Delhi, marking the onset of a catastrophic event. A two-storey building succumbed to the forces of gravity, plunging into chaos and despair. The building's collapse, tragically, claimed the lives of two individuals and inflicted critical injuries upon another.

    While the first floor had remained abandoned, the ground floor served as a hub for jeans cutting. However, this very activity would become the source of devastation, as it trapped three workers under the weight of collapsing concrete and debris.

    Speaking to reporters, DCP Joy Tirkey confirmed the grim toll exacted by the disaster. The deceased, Arshad-30 and Tauhid-20, succumbed to their injuries. Another, Rehan-22 clings to the fragile thread of life, his condition critical as medical teams fight to preserve it.

    Swift response from rescue teams, spurred into action upon receiving the distress call, offered a glimmer of hope amidst the darkness. Station officer Anoop recounted the valiant efforts as they endeavored to extract the trapped workers from the clutches of destruction.

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2024, 8:38 AM IST
