Public outrage erupted in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, after a 13-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted by 32 men. Amid the anger, a viral video of men being paraded and beaten was falsely attributed to the case; the footage is actually from an unrelated incident in Gujarat.

The public of Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan has been boiled with rage following a shocking incident of 13-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped, raped, and sexually assaulted by a group of 32 men in a hotel run by an individual allegedly linked to a wider human trafficking network.

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A shocking incident came to light when the victim escaped from the captors and recounted a harrowing ordeal, which sparked immense outrage in the town. According to reports, a group of over 30 men, including an auto driver and a hotel owner, sexually exploited a 13-year-old school-going girl for five days before she finally managed to break free and reach out to her family, who subsequently alerted the police.

The incident grabbed headlines, and three hotels, Hotel Khungar, Hotel Joy Inn, and Hotel Sapphire, were demolished by the district administration in a swift crackdown early Wednesday morning. The horrific nature of the crime and the alleged systematic exploitation of a minor have sparked widespread public outrage, with many demanding the harshest possible punishment for all those involved.

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Video of Men Being Paraded and Beaten Goes ,Viral

Amid the public outrage over the horrific incident in Sri Ganganagar, a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), wherein a group of men was seen paraded on the road, with their hands tied to each other, while some administrative authorities were seen using batons to strike the accused.

In the videos, the men were seen parading through the streets surrounded by police officials and crowd, as they were forced to walk with their heads bowed down, clearly visibly shaken as the public hurled insults and demanded immediate retribution.

The administrative authorities were seen unleashing brutal blows with a baton on the perpetrators, who were directly involved in the trafficking as well as the sexual exploitation of the minor over the course of the five-day ordeal.

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The video spread like wildfire, as the anger of the public in Rajasthan over the horrific incident of a 13-year-old being raped and sexually exploited after abduction for five days intensified, with many demanding swift justice and the harshest possible punishment for the accused.

According to the reports, the police have made at least 14 arrests in connection with the case so far, while the investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue to track the remaining individuals linked to the alleged trafficking network.

Were the Accused Paraded and Beaten by Authorities?

The video of a group of men being paraded and beaten by administrative authorities went viral on social media, with many netizens believing that the incident was a direct response by local officials to ensure immediate justice. However, the footage is not from the recent Sri Ganganagar case and is misattributed to this ongoing investigation.

Social media users who verified the video stated that the parade and the accompanying acts of physical aggression were not related to the Sri Ganganagar case. Instead, they said the incident took place in Patan, Gujarat, in March 2026. The viral footage actually shows police action against 18 individuals arrested for allegedly attacking and vandalising a farmhouse in Jhiliya village of Chanasma taluka.

The incident stemmed from a dispute over temple donations, where a mob armed with weapons stormed a farmhouse and attacked a police team. Those involved in attacking the police team were publicly paraded and beaten by the officials, by the officials, following their arrest in the case.

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The viral video has since been falsely linked to the Sri Ganganagar trafficking case, despite the two incidents being entirely unrelated amid the public outrage over the horrific incident that grabbed the national headlines, leading authorities to demolish the hotel run by one of the accused.

Though the incident of a 13-year-old being raped and sexually assaulted by a group of 32 men is true, the evidence of police-led public parading and beating currently circulating on social media is entirely fabricated in the context of this specific case and does not represent the actions taken by authorities in Rajasthan.

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