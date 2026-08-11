Rahul Gandhi demands Amit Shah's resignation, questioning who ordered police action on students. He stated that the Home Minister must 'go' regardless, as the Opposition plans its strategy for Parliament's proceedings.

Opposition party floor leaders will hold a meeting on Tuesday at 10 AM at the office of the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha in Parliament to discuss and chalk out their strategy for the proceedings of the House.

Rahul Gandhi Demands Answers, Resignation from Amit Shah

Earlier, on Monday, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi stepped up his attack on Amit Shah, demanding a direct answer on who ordered police action against student protesters in the national capital, and stated that the Union Home Minister must "go" regardless of the answer.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Rahul Gandhi said that the Opposition is not interested in listening to Shah's "opinion" and just wanted an answer on who was behind the police crackdown. "Amit Shah does not have the courage to come to the Parliament and stand before us. This is what they have shown in the last 15 days. Neither Narendra Modi nor Amit Shah has the guts... No one is interested in his opinion; we just want to know who ordered the firing, and if he did not order it, then who in MHA ordered it? We want to understand: is there culpability or incompetence?" said Gandhi.

Govt Accuses Opposition of Stalling Parliament

Gandhi's remarks came after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Opposition of stalling parliamentary proceedings, insisting the government was prepared to hold a full debate on the student movement but the Opposition should not disrupt the Home Minister's statement.

'He should come clean'

"The question was never that Mr Amit Shah is going to come and give a speech on some general topics in Parliament. The question was always that Amit Shah has to make it clear who authorised the shooting of our youngsters in Delhi. Pellet guns were fired, students were beaten with lathis with nails on them. He should come clean," Gandhi stated.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha argued that if the Home Minister ordered the police action, he bears direct responsibility for violence against youth, or if he was unaware of it, he is unfit for office and should "go". "Did he order it or did he not order it? If he ordered it, he is guilty of getting our children shot. And if he didn't know about it happening, he's incompetent. Either way, he should go," Gandhi said.

Parliamentary Standoff Deepens

The exchange underscores the deepening standoff between the ruling party and opposition in Parliament, with both sides blaming the other for the deadlock as the Monsoon Session enters its last days. (ANI)