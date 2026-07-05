A beauty parlour owner in Rajasthan's Churu got a thrashing from four of his female staff, who hit him 43 times with slippers. They suspected he was mixing something in their drinking water. The women secretly filmed the act and gave the video to the police. The owner, however, says he only added Gangajal and yellow mustard for religious reasons.

A beauty parlour owner in Rajasthan's Churu district got beaten up by four of his female employees. They suspected he was spiking their drinking water and hit him 43 times with slippers. The women secretly recorded the owner's actions and handed the video over to the police along with a complaint. The owner, however, claims he only mixed Gangajal and yellow mustard in the water for religious purposes.

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He spiked our drinking water

A video showing the women hitting the owner with slippers for 6 minutes has gone viral on social media. The employees filed a complaint with the police last Thursday, along with the video. In their complaint, they alleged that the owner tried to mix an intoxicating substance in their drinking water. The incident took place on June 29 at a beauty parlour in Sadulpur. The video, which recently went viral, shows the parlour owner mixing something in a water container. Immediately after, the women are seen confronting him and beating him with slippers.

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Not drugs, but Gangajal and mustard seeds

When the police questioned him, the owner said his business was running at a loss. He claimed he was mixing Gangajal and yellow mustard seeds in the water as a religious ritual to improve his fortunes. In their complaint, the women said they have been working at the parlour since March 2026. They said the owner, Bhavani Shankar Khatri, initially came only for accounting work. But later, he started entering the parlour without reason. The employees stated they suspected him of mixing something in their water on June 27 but had no proof. So, on June 29, they secretly recorded a video on a mobile phone. The video clearly shows him adding some substance to the water. When they questioned him, they ended up beating him with slippers. They then went to the police to demand an investigation.

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Investigation Demanded

The viral video shows the women hitting the owner, Bhavani Shankar. Reports say the four women went to the Rajgarh Police Station on Thursday to file their complaint. They have demanded a fair investigation and legal action against the accused. Police Station Officer Rajesh Sihag confirmed that the women have filed a complaint against the beauty parlour owner. He said the matter is being investigated. Meanwhile, the owner is sticking to his story. "My parlour was not doing well for a few days, so I kept yellow mustard seeds in the parlour and mixed Gangajal in the water," he reportedly said.