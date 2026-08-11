BJP leader Karunasagar criticised the Opposition for disrupting Parliament and preventing discussions on crucial bills like the Women's Reservation and FCRA bills, urging them to engage in debate instead of causing a deadlock.

BJP leader and advocate Karunasagar criticised the Opposition over the deadlock in Parliament on the Delimitation, Women's Reservation and Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) Bills, alleging that repeated disruptions were preventing important legislative discussions. Speaking to ANI on Monday, Karunasagar said, "The Opposition has once again chosen disruption over democracy. With only four working days left in the Monsoon Session, important legislative discussions have to be held in Parliament, which is being prevented due to frequent disruptions in functioning."

Key Legislations Stalled

Highlighting the significance of the proposed legislations, the BJP leader said, "The proposed constitutional amendments to the Women's Reservation and Delimitation Bills, along with the reforms to the FCRA, have to be discussed. These are important points for national security and also for proper representation of women in Parliament."

On the FCRA Bill, he said, "Accountability and transparency in the FCRA is a vital thing which has to be discussed in Parliament."

Karunasagar urged the Opposition to raise its concerns on the floor of the House and participate in legislative discussions instead of disrupting proceedings. "If the Opposition has anything to say, it should come to Parliament, discuss and put forward its arguments. But disrupting Parliament and not allowing it to run is not democracy, and people of India are watching it. The Women's Reservation Bill needs serious attention, and it is for the women of the country to have their legal right," he said.

About the FCRA Amendment Bill

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 was reintroduced in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session. The Bill seeks to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, with the stated objective of enhancing transparency and accountability in the regulation of foreign contributions.

The proposed legislation seeks to establish a Designated Authority tasked with overseeing foreign contributions and assets acquired through such capital in instances where an entity's FCRA registration stands cancelled, surrendered or lapsed.

The Bill also contains provisions concerning assets acquired through foreign contributions. It explicitly mandates that if such assets comprise a place of worship, the Designated Authority is required to maintain its religious character intact.

The proposed legislation further seeks to scale down the maximum penalty for statutory violations from five years' imprisonment to one year.