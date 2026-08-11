The death toll from the ongoing floods in Assam has risen to 101 amid intensive rainfall. According to the DRIMS bulletin, large parts of the state are inundated, forcing thousands to move to relief camps as authorities continue rescue operations.

The death toll due to the ongoing flood situation in Assam has reached 101, with casualties reported across several districts as large parts of the state continue to reel under the impact of floods and intensive rainfall, according to the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS) Assam bulletin.

According to the latest DRIMS Assam bulletin issued on Monday, the death toll in the state has reached 101 due to floods and intensive rainfall. The latest figure comes amid the continuing flood situation in Assam, where several areas have been affected by rising water levels and inundation.

Widespread Inundation Across Districts

The flood situation has remained a major concern in Assam, with affected areas continuing to deal with the impact of inundation. Authorities have been monitoring the situation and carrying out relief and rescue measures in affected areas.

Assam has been witnessing widespread flooding during the ongoing monsoon, affecting several districts and forcing people in inundated areas to move to safer locations. In several flood-affected areas, residents have faced difficulties as floodwaters entered homes and disrupted normal life.

Relief Efforts and Ground Situation

The situation has also required the administration to maintain relief and rescue arrangements for people affected by the floods. Earlier, flood-affected areas in districts including Golaghat were witnessing a worsening situation, with the Dhansiri River overflowing and water entering the premises of homes in parts of Marangi Mouza. Around 14,000 families and 52,000 people were reported to be affected in the Khumtai Assembly constituency, while around 1,300 people had taken shelter in 32 relief camps.

Residents in some affected areas have also been staying in the upper portions of their houses to protect their belongings and livestock, while others have moved to relief camps established by the administration. The continuing flooding has affected villages and residential areas in different parts of the state.

Areas along rivers have remained particularly vulnerable as water levels rise and floodwaters spread into nearby settlements. Authorities have been monitoring the situation in affected areas and continuing relief and rescue efforts. Relief camps have been established for people who have been displaced from their homes, while rescue efforts are being undertaken in areas where residents remain affected by floodwaters.

The flood situation continues to be monitored as Assam faces the impact of the ongoing monsoon. The administration remains engaged in relief and rescue operations and is taking measures to assist people affected by the flooding across the state.