Alpesh Shah, brother of a victim in the 2008 Ahmedabad blasts, praised the Gujarat HC for upholding the death sentences. He urged for legal reforms to ensure swifter justice in terror cases, stating terrorists deserve no leeway and swift punishment.

Victim's Brother Calls for Faster Justice

Welcoming the Gujarat High Court's decision to uphold the trial court's 2022 verdict in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blast case, Alpesh Shah, brother of Maninagar blast victim Chiragbhai Shah, on Tuesday said terrorists responsible for such "heinous acts" should not be granted any leeway and called for reforms to ensure faster justice in terror cases. "The Sessions Court had sentenced everyone to death in 2022, and the High Court has now upheld that verdict. I am happy, but there was a gap of four years. Our legal system needs reform; terrorists who commit such heinous acts should not be granted any leeway," Shah told ANI.

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He said those convicted in terrorism cases should face swift punishment to send a strong message. "There should be a quick execution, perhaps even a public hanging, so that everyone knows India will never tolerate any act of terrorism," he said.

Expressing confidence in the judicial process, Shah also thanked the investigating agencies and police personnel for their efforts throughout the lengthy trial. "I am happy and have faith in our legal system. I would also like to thank the police personnel and Crime Branch officials; they worked incredibly hard from 2008 to 2022. They ensured our safety whenever they took us to testify, handling the logistics smoothly and escorting us to the trial proceedings," he said.

High Court Upholds Verdict in Landmark Case

The Gujarat High Court upheld the sentences awarded to all the convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case. The Court pronounced its verdict on the appeals filed by the convicts against the judgment of a special court, which in 2022 had sentenced 38 convicts to death and awarded life imprisonment to 11 others. On July 26, 2008, 21 serial bomb blasts took place at 20 locations across Ahmedabad within a span of around 70 minutes, triggering panic across the city.

Former Judge Reflects on Lengthy Trial

Meanwhile, former Special Court Judge AR Patel, who presided over the trial and delivered the original verdict in February 2022, said the High Court's judgment had affirmed the findings of the trial court after a lengthy judicial process. "The serial blasts occurred in July 2008; subsequently, an investigation was conducted, and a charge sheet was filed. Proceedings were stayed by the Supreme Court until 2012," Patel told ANI.

He said he assumed charge of the case in June 2017 after being assigned by the High Court and conducted the trial for five years. "I took charge of the case in June 2017, as assigned by the High Court. I conducted the trial for five years, even continuing proceedings during the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

Patel said the verdict delivered in February 2022 was the result of the collective efforts of all stakeholders involved in the case. "After five years of hard work, I delivered the verdict in February 2022: I sentenced 38 individuals to death and 11 to life imprisonment. This effort involved not only myself but also my staff, the prosecution, the defence, and the police departments," he said.

Explaining the legal process, Patel noted that the death sentences required confirmation by the High Court. "Following the verdict, as required by law, the matter had to be referred to the High Court for confirmation of the sentences. Today, after four and a half years, the High Court has delivered its judgment, upholding the verdict I had originally pronounced; this is a positive outcome," he added. (ANI)