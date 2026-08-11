Abhijeet Dipke, founder of Cockroach Janata Party, alleged that student leader Devendra Mahto was lathi-charged by Ranchi police during his hunger strike. The protest is against alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment examinations.

Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), on Monday alleged that student leader Devendra Mahto was lathi-charged and injured by the Ranchi police before being moved to a hospital during his ongoing hunger strike.

In a post on social media platform X, Dipke shared details of his conversation with Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike for the past nine days to protest against alleged irregularities in state recruitment examinations. "Spoke to Devendra Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike for the past 9 days. He told me that before being taken to the hospital, he was lathi-charged by the police and suffered injuries. He is also experiencing chest pain," Dipke stated. The CJP founder expressed strong condemnation of the police action, drawing a parallel between the recent student agitations in the national capital and the current situation in Jharkhand. "Be it Jantar Mantar or Jharkhand, such police brutality against students is cruel and inhuman," he remarked. Extending his organisation's full support to the agitating students, Dipke added, "CJP stands firmly with Devendra bhai and his struggle. He is a true hero. We salute his courage and strength!" Spoke to Devendra Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike for the past 9 days. He told me that before being taken to the hospital, he was lathi-charged by the police and suffered injuries. He is also experiencing chest pain. Be it Jantar Mantar or Jharkhand, such police… pic.twitter.com/o8PkyA2Yps — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) August 10, 2026

Police Use Force on Protesting Aspirants

The allegation comes after Jharkhand Police on Monday used lathis and water cannons to control the crowd during the 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' march by Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) aspirants in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC-Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examinations.

The protesting aspirants have been demanding cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination, a CBI probe into alleged irregularities, and reforms in the recruitment process. They have alleged that their demands have not been fully accepted by the state government.

MLA Condemns 'Cowardly Act'

Earlier, Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) MLA Jairam Kumar Mahato alleged that the police carried out a "cowardly act" by resorting to lathicharges on students during the JPSC-JSSC aspirants' protest march in Ranchi, claiming that the incident had "deeply tarnished" their reputation.

Speaking to ANI about the protest march, Mahato said, "Today's movement was truly historic, and until the evening, it was a peaceful protest. However, at night, the Jharkhand Police committed a cowardly act--an act that has deeply tarnished the force's reputation." "Under the cover of darkness, with the lights turned off, they asked the students to sit down, assuring them that a dialogue would take place. The students sat there hoping for a meaningful conversation, but instead of talking, the police unleashed a lathi-charge--a brutal assault," he alleged. The JLKM MLA further alleged that women protesters were also subjected to police action and said that a decision regarding the future course of action would be taken soon and assured support to the protesting students.

Student Leader Speaks from Hunger Strike

Previously, student leader Devendra Nath Mahato, who has been on hunger strike for nine days, alleged that the administration had deployed multiple measures to stop the protesters. "Attempts were made to stop us. Barricades of barbed wire were erected. Water cannons were used. Tear gas was deployed. Lathi charges were carried out, leaving people injured. Yet, we did not raise a single slogan against the government. We did not engage in any political rhetoric or utter a single obscene word. The only flag present was the Tricolour," he said.

Questioning the credibility of an investigation, Mahato said, "Exams are conducted with candidates sitting in places like Nepal. What faith can one have in the investigation?" Mahato also spoke about his deteriorating health while continuing his hunger strike. "My blood pressure is low, and my blood sugar has dropped to 53. My body is failing me, but even if I were to die, it wouldn't seem to matter. Bhagat Singh made the ultimate sacrifice in 1926; today, in 2026, we are still fighting," he said. (ANI)