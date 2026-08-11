The MHA has appointed senior IAS officer Gyanesh Bharti as the new Chief Secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Bharti was repatriated from central deputation. Separately, the MHA also named IAS officer Manoj Kumar Dwivedi as the new NDMC Chairperson.

Gyanesh Bharti Appointed Andaman & Nicobar Chief Secretary

The Ministry of Home Affairs has appointed senior IAS officer Gyanesh Bharti as the Chief Secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, an official release said on Sunday.

According to orders issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Bharti was repatriated to his parent AGMUT cadre from central deputation. This decision came after the ACC approved his repatriation back to his cadre less than a year after he was appointed Deputy Election Commissioner on August 25, 2025. His tenure in the Election Commission was originally scheduled to run until June 18, 2028.

As per an order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), Bharti was repatriated on the request of the Ministry of Home Affairs and was placed under an extended 'cooling off' period.

"Consequent upon his repatriation from Central deputation, Gyanesh Bharti (AGMUT:1998), appointed as Chief Secretary of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands with effect from the date of assumption of charge and until further orders. This issues with the approval of the Competent Authority," said the MHA order.

Manoj Kumar Dwivedi Named NDMC Chairperson

In a separate incident, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on August 5 announced the appointment of senior IAS officer Manoj Kumar Dwivedi as the Chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on wednesday.

According to an official communication issued by the MHA dated August 5, 2026, the appointment was made with the approval of the Competent Authority.

The official notification, signed by Praveen Kumar Rai, Joint Secretary to the Government of India, stated: "In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (a) of sub-section (1) of Section (4), read with sub-sections (1) and (2) of Section 13 of the New Delhi Municipal Council Act, 1994 (44 of 1994), the Central Government hereby appoints Shri Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, IAS (AGMUT:1997) to be the Chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council." (ANI)