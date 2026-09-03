Rajasthan Mahila Congress has directed an inquiry into Bikaner City Mahila Congress President Shashikala Rathore's alleged involvement in an assault on party leader Madan Gopal Meghwal. Two other leaders have already been suspended for six years.

Rajasthan Mahila Congress State President Sarika Singh on Thursday directed an inquiry into the alleged involvement of Bikaner City Mahila Congress District President Shashikala Rathore in an incident of assault involving party leader Madan Gopal Meghwal.

According to a complaint received from Bikaner City Congress District President Meghwal, former councillor Deepak Arora, Mohit Arora and others allegedly assaulted and behaved indecently towards him during the inauguration of the office of the candidate for Ward No. 50 of the Bikaner Municipal Corporation.

The party has suspended Deepak and Mohit for six years.

The complaint also alleged that Shashikala Rathore appeared to be involved in the incident.

“According to a complaint received from Mr Madan Gopal Meghwal, District President, District Congress Committee, Bikaner City, it has been reported that during the inauguration of the office of the candidate for Ward No. 50, Municipal Corporation, Bikaner, Mr Deepak Arora, former councillor, Mr Mohit Arora, and others assaulted and behaved indecently towards him. Mrs Shashikala Rathod, District President, Women's Congress, Bikaner City, also appears to be involved in the incident,” the letter reads.

Rajasthan Mahila Congress State President Mrs. Sarika Singh, conduct a fair inquiry into the involvement of Bikaner City Mahila Congress District President Mrs. Shashikala Rathore in the incident that occurred in Ward No. 50 of Bikaner city and inform the State Congress Headquarters of the action taken in the matter within 2 days.

“Therefore, taking the above complaint seriously, it is ensured that the involvement of Mrs Shashikala Tod, District President, Mahila Congress, Bikaner City, in the above incident is investigated and action is taken in the matter, and the State Congress Headquarters is informed within the next two days,” the letter stated.

Two Leaders Suspended for Six Years

Earlier, Rajasthan Congress has suspended former councillors Deepak Arora and Mohit Arora from the party's primary membership for six years with immediate effect over allegations of assault and indecent behaviour.

“This type of conduct towards the District President, Bikaner City, constitutes serious indiscipline. Taking the above complaint seriously, Mr Deepak Arora, former Councillor, and Mr Mahit Arora are suspended from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress for a period of 6 years with immediate effect,” Congress said.

This comes ahead of the Municipal Corporation Elections in Rajasthan, to be held in two phases on September 9 and 11.