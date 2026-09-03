Rising water levels of the Ganga and Yamuna have flooded Prayagraj, with water entering residential areas like Bada Baghada. The situation continues to worsen, with roads submerged and authorities on high alert across Uttar Pradesh.

Prayagraj Floods Worsen

Rising water levels of the Ganga and Yamuna have flooded parts of the riverfront road and reached residential areas in Prayagraj, causing concern among residents as the water continues to rise. Residents of Bada Baghada and nearby areas said several stretches have been submerged, while water has also entered low-lying residential areas.

Kanhaiya, a local resident of Tubewell Colony, said the flood situation in the area was worsening. "This area is known as Bada Baghada. The flood situation here is deteriorating. Some areas are completely submerged, while a few parts have been spared slightly," he told ANI.

He said the rising Ganga had already submerged an interlocking brick road and showed no signs of receding. "The unpaved interlocking brick road that was constructed has already been submerged. River Ganga is currently rising even higher than that, and there are no signs of the water receding anytime soon," Kanhaiya said.

Asked whether the water level was still rising, he said, "Yes, it is still rising."

A visitor to the Sangam area, Harkesh Kumar, also said the volume of water in the Ganga had increased significantly. "There is an enormous amount of water. When I came here a year or two ago during the Mela, there was barely any water. Now, it's massive. River Ganga is heavily flooded and continuously rising," he said.

Alert Sounded Across Uttar Pradesh

The developments come as several parts of Uttar Pradesh continue to monitor the flood situation amid rising water levels in the Ganga. In Varanasi, the Ganga water level rose to 70.54 metres on Thursday morning, crossing the warning level of 70.262 metres, according to the Central Water Commission (CWC).

The water level was recorded at the Rajghat gauge site at 6 am and was rising at a rate of 2 cm per hour. The danger level at the site is 71.262 metres, while the highest flood level is 73.901 metres.

Government Response and Relief Measures

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also the Member of Parliament from Varanasi, spoke to Varanasi District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar on Thursday and took stock of the flood situation amid incessant rainfall and rising water levels. During the conversation, the Prime Minister sought details about the river's water level and arrangements at relief camps for flood-affected people. He directed the district administration to work on a war footing and ensure that all necessary facilities reach affected people immediately.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to distribute relief materials to 1,000 flood-affected families in Farrukhabad and provide housing land allotment certificates to families rendered homeless due to the floods.

Weather Forecast and Vigilance

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread weather activity over East Uttar Pradesh from September 3 to 8, with isolated heavy rainfall likely during the period. Authorities are maintaining heightened vigilance in flood-prone areas as continued rainfall could further raise water levels in the Ganga and other rivers.