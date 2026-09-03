Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu outlined his vision for the city to become a hub of enterprise, investment, and employment. He highlighted the Master Plan 2047 and the upcoming Education Hub at Narela as key drivers for this transformation.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu said Delhi must emerge as a centre of enterprise, investment and employment where businesses thrive, and young people find meaningful, income-generating opportunities.

In a post on X, LG Sandhu said, "Spoke at IIC this evening on Delhi’s journey towards becoming an inclusive, sustainable and future-ready capital. Delhi must emerge as a centre of enterprise, investment and employment - where businesses thrive and young people find meaningful, income-generating opportunities. Master Plan 2047 and the upcoming Education Hub at Narela will further strengthen Delhi as a hub of education, skills and innovation." Spoke at IIC this evening on Delhi’s journey towards becoming an inclusive, sustainable and future-ready capital. Delhi must emerge as a centre of enterprise, investment and employment - where businesses thrive and young people find meaningful, income-generating opportunities.… pic.twitter.com/5LVcRsDYjH — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) September 2, 2026

Focus on Youth and Entrepreneurship

He added, "As India’s youth employment landscape strengthens, our focus must be on deepening the link between education, skills and entrepreneurship, supported by ease of doing business and strong connectivity. And through it all, Delhi’s greatest strength remains its people."

Sandhu said the Master Plan of Delhi 2047 and the upcoming Education Hub at Narela would further strengthen the city as a hub of education, skills and innovation.

"The vision of the Master Plan of Delhi 2047 provides an opportunity to strengthen Delhi's position as a centre of education, knowledge, and innovation… The youth employment rate has increased significantly, while youth unemployment has declined in recent years. This makes it important to further strengthen the link between education, skills, and opportunities for employment, entrepreneurship, and income generation for our youth… Our task is to create an environment in which every citizen has the opportunity to contribute to and benefit from Delhi's progress. As we look towards the coming decades, our vision should be clear… A Delhi that preserves its heritage while embracing the future," he added.

On Tuesday inaugurated the 'One-Day Brainstorming Workshop on Municipal Solid Waste Management: A Multi-Level/Multi-Stakeholder Strategy towards Circularity', organised by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in collaboration with IIT Delhi at the India International Centre in New Delhi. (ANI)