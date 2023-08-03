Rajasthan horror: Minor girl's burnt body found in brick kiln; police suspect rape

Swiftly responding to the tragic incident, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticized the Congress, the ruling party in the state, and questioned the effectiveness of their administration in ensuring public safety.

The tragic and horrifying killing of a 14-year-old girl in Rajasthan has shaken the state and sparked widespread outrage, further intensifying political tensions ahead of an upcoming election. The girl's burnt body was discovered in a brick kiln in Bhilwara on Wednesday. The heart-wrenching crime came to light early in the morning after the teenager had left home with her mother to graze goats. Shockingly, she was separated from her mother and went missing.

Frantic with worry, her family and villagers launched a desperate search throughout the night to find her. Their efforts finally led them to the grisly discovery in a brick kiln near her home in the early hours of Thursday. The police, while investigating, found bones, a silver anklet, and shoes in the still-smoldering remains.

Swiftly responding to the tragic incident, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticized the Congress, the ruling party in the state, and questioned the effectiveness of their administration in ensuring public safety. The party expressed deep concerns about the prevailing law and order situation that allowed such a heinous crime to occur.

In a tweet, BJP youth leader Vikram Goud said, "Tragic! In Rajsthan a minor girl was brutally raped & thrown in a coal furnace. Locals recovered her burnt body. Women's safety in Rajsthan under Congress rule has become a joke."

Furthermore, the BJP also directed its criticism towards prominent Congress leader, Priyanka Gandhi, for her notable slogan "Beti hoon lad sakti hoon" (I am a daughter, I can fight). The party expressed disappointment over the apparent silence of influential leaders like her in the face of such a grave tragedy, calling for accountability and immediate action in addressing the pressing issue of women's safety.

The incident has sparked a wave of anger and sorrow among the public, and the political landscape is witnessing heated debates and accusations in the aftermath of this horrific crime. The tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the pressing need for ensuring the safety and security of women and minors in the state.