Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Explained: Understanding India's proposed Digital Personal Data Protection Bill

    One of the essential obligations proposed for data fiduciaries is to obtain free, informed, and unconditional consent from individuals before processing their data. To ensure clarity, consent requests must be presented in straightforward language, and the process of withdrawing consent should be as simple as giving it.

    Explained Understanding India's proposed Digital Personal Data Protection Bill AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 3, 2023, 11:07 AM IST

    The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill of 2023 is scheduled for tabling in Parliament on Thursday (August 3), promising a robust framework to safeguard personal data in the digital landscape. This upcoming bill introduces noteworthy changes and provisions aimed at protecting individuals' data rights, regulating data fiduciaries (entities collecting personal data), and establishing enforcement mechanisms through a dedicated Data Protection Board.

    One of the essential obligations proposed for data fiduciaries is to obtain free, informed, and unconditional consent from individuals before processing their data. To ensure clarity, consent requests must be presented in straightforward language, and the process of withdrawing consent should be as simple as giving it.

    Allahabad HC allows ASI to conduct survey of Gyanvapi mosque; check details

    Furthermore, data fiduciaries will be required to inform individuals about the data being collected and the specific purposes behind such collection. Individuals will retain the right to withdraw their consent at any time, enabling them to control their data privacy.

    However, there are certain instances where data can be processed without consent. These include cases where providing benefits and services necessitates data processing or when complying with legal obligations.

    With these proposed changes, the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill aims to strike a balance between protecting individuals' privacy and enabling responsible data usage in various sectors. If enacted, this bill could significantly impact how personal data is collected, processed, and managed in the digital era.

    Data Protection Obligations:

    Data fiduciaries are bound to implement reasonable security measures to protect against data breaches and are required to promptly inform individuals if a breach occurs.

    Once the purpose of data collection is fulfilled or if an individual withdraws consent, data must be deleted promptly.

    Haryana violence: Internet ban extended till August 5, CM Khattar seeks more forces

    For significant data fiduciaries, it is mandatory to appoint a Data Protection Officer and an independent data auditor to ensure compliance with data protection regulations.

    Processing data of children requires obtaining consent from their parents or legal guardians.

    The government may set an age limit beyond which parental consent is not necessary for processing children's data.

    Data principals (individuals) have specific rights, including the right to access the personal data collected about them and information on its sharing.

    Individuals have the right to request the deletion, correction, or updating of their personal data as needed.

    To address any grievances, data fiduciaries are required to establish a robust redressal mechanism.

    Individuals must provide authentic personal information and refrain from withholding material details or impersonating others when engaging with data fiduciaries.

    These provisions aim to create a balanced data protection ecosystem that respects individuals' rights while ensuring responsible and transparent data handling by data fiduciaries.

    WATCH: Mumbai student's graduation ceremony dance takes an unexpected turn; leaves internet divided

    Exemptions:

    To safeguard security and sovereignty, the government may restrict the transfer of personal data to certain countries.

    In the interest of national security and public order, government entities can be exempted from specific provisions.

    Certain classes of fiduciaries, such as startups, may also be exempted from complying with certain provisions.

    Data Protection Board of India:

    A Data Protection Board will be constituted, consisting of a chairperson and government-nominated members.

    Kerala: Man held with MDMA dies in police custody in Tanur; 8 cops including SI suspended

    Empowered with regulatory authority, the board can direct remedial actions, conduct inquiries, and impose penalties for data breaches and non-compliance.

    Data fiduciaries may face penalties of up to Rs 250 crore for violations.

    Decisions made by the board can be appealed within 60 days in the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT).

    Last Updated Aug 3, 2023, 11:07 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Man held with MDMA dies in police custody in Tanur; 8 cops including SI suspended anr

    Kerala: Man held with MDMA dies in police custody in Tanur; 8 cops including SI suspended

    Allahabad HC allows ASI to conduct survey of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi gcw

    Allahabad HC allows ASI to conduct survey of Gyanvapi mosque; check details

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 481 Aug 03 2023: Check winning ticket, prizes and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 481 Aug 03 2023: Check winning ticket, prizes and more

    Indian Railways 13 features that make Vande Bharat Express trains special

    13 features that make Vande Bharat Express trains special

    Haryana violence Internet ban extended till August 5 CM Khattar seeks more forces gcw

    Haryana violence: Internet ban extended till August 5, CM Khattar seeks more forces

    Recent Stories

    7 ways to decorate your home with indoor plants gcw eai

    7 ways to decorate your home with indoor plants

    Pakistani national Seema Haider to play RAW agent in Bollywood movie? Here's what we know RBA

    Pakistani national Seema Haider to play RAW agent in Bollywood movie? Here's what we know

    Mahabalipuram to Marina: 6 serene beaches of Tamil Nadu ATG EAI

    Mahabalipuram to Marina: 6 serene beaches of Tamil Nadu

    Kerala: Man held with MDMA dies in police custody in Tanur; 8 cops including SI suspended anr

    Kerala: Man held with MDMA dies in police custody in Tanur; 8 cops including SI suspended

    Jailer Trailer TWITTER review: Fans thrilled with Rajinikanth's fierce avatar; say, 'Awestruck Thalaiva' vma

    Jailer Trailer TWITTER review: Fans thrilled with Rajinikanth's fierce avatar; say, 'Awestruck Thalaiva'

    Recent Videos

    When USS Gerald R Ford world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    When world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon