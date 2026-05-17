Two sisters from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur died by suicide within two months after allegedly facing years of gang-rape, blackmail and threats by 8 men. The younger sister, who had filed an FIR in April, consumed pesticide atop a water tank while protesting against police. Her elder sister had died in March after alleged sexual exploitation and extortion.

A shocking case from Rajasthan's Jodhpur district has sparked anger and protests after two sisters died by suicide within two months, allegedly after years of sexual exploitation, blackmail and repeated threats by a group of men. The case has raised serious questions about police action, as the victims' family and members of the Rajput community have accused officials of failing to act despite repeated complaints and warnings.

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NDTV reported that the younger sister, a married woman and mother of two children, died on Friday after allegedly consuming pesticide while protesting atop a water tank in Kherapa area of rural Jodhpur. Her elder sister had died by suicide on March 20 after allegedly facing years of abuse and blackmail. The deaths have led to major tension in the area, with protests outside Jodhpur’s MDM Hospital and demands for strict punishment for both the accused and police personnel accused of negligence.

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Elder sister allegedly blackmailed for years

According to the younger sister’s police complaint filed on April 11, the elder sibling was first trapped by Mahipal, an operator of a local e-Mitra service centre. She alleged that he secretly recorded obscene videos of her sister and later used them to blackmail and sexually exploit her.

The complaint named eight accused, including Mahipal, Shivraj, Gopal, Vijaram, Dinesh, Manoj and Pukhraj. The younger sister alleged that the men gang-raped her elder sister over several years and repeatedly threatened her.

She also claimed that the accused extorted money from her sister for around four years by threatening to leak the videos. Unable to bear the alleged harassment, mental torture and repeated abuse, the elder sister died by suicide on March 20.

The younger sister told police that her family had been living in fear for years because of the threats and blackmail.

Younger sister said accused targeted her after first suicide

After the elder sister's death, the younger sibling alleged that the accused started targeting her as well. In her FIR, she claimed that the men threatened to release her sister's videos on social media if she refused to obey them. She alleged that she too was sexually assaulted and threatened several times.

The woman claimed that one accused assaulted her at hotels and isolated places, while another allegedly assaulted her at her residence.

According to the family, the accused openly threatened her even after the FIR was registered. They allegedly told her that police would not take action against them because they had protection.

The woman had also reportedly warned the police in writing that she could end her life if justice was not delivered.

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FIR filed but family says no action taken

Police registered an FIR on April 11 based on the younger sister's complaint. However, the family alleged that no concrete action or arrests were made even after one month.

This alleged delay became a major reason for anger among villagers and members of the Rajput community.

On Friday morning, the younger sister climbed onto a water tank in her village to protest against the lack of police action. She demanded immediate arrests of the accused and justice for her elder sister.

Villagers informed police and district officials, following which senior officers reached the spot and tried to convince her to come down safely.

However, as police personnel began climbing the tank during the rescue attempt, the woman allegedly consumed pesticide.

She was first taken to a local hospital and later referred to Jodhpur for better treatment, but she died on the way.

Protests erupt outside hospital

The deaths of the two sisters triggered widespread protests in Jodhpur.

Members of the Rajput community gathered outside MDM Hospital, where the younger sister’s body was kept in the mortuary. Protesters initially refused to allow the post-mortem and staged a sit-in demonstration demanding immediate arrests and action against police officials accused of negligence.

After discussions with officials, the family later agreed to the post-mortem examination.

Hanuman Singh Khangta, president of the Marwar Rajput Society, strongly criticised the police and accused them of protecting the accused throughout the investigation.

He alleged that police inaction and failure to act on repeated warnings had cost the two sisters their lives.

The community has demanded an impartial investigation, immediate arrest of all accused and strict disciplinary action against police officers who allegedly ignored the complaints.

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Police respond to allegations

According to a report by the Times of India, Jodhpur Rural Superintendent of Police PD Nitya said that when the elder sister died in March, a case had been registered but it did not include rape allegations at that time.

The officer said that after the younger sister filed the April 11 FIR with gang-rape and blackmail allegations, a senior officer was assigned to investigate the matter.

SP Nitya added that the investigation was ongoing and that she herself is now personally monitoring the case.

Police have also assured that a departmental inquiry will be conducted into the allegations of negligence against officials handling the case.