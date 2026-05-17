DMRC is adding 24 additional train trips and enhancing security to manage increased passenger demand. It's also boosting last-mile connectivity and promoting digital ticketing to improve commuter convenience and encourage public transport usage.

Recognising the critical role of mass transit in ensuring energy security, economic resilience, and environmental sustainability in the extant scenario, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is undertaking a series of strategic initiatives to facilitate greater adoption of metro services while enhancing commuter convenience, safety, and accessibility, an official statement from the organisation said.

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Capacity Expansion to Meet Demand

As part of its operational preparedness for increased demand and anticipating a likely shift from road to the Metro in the existing scenario, the DMRC will introduce 24 additional train trips from six additional trains every Monday, starting from May 18. These additional trips will also be introduced on other days as and when required. This capacity expansion aims to ensure uninterrupted service and efficient passenger management during increased passenger journeys. The DMRC will be closely monitoring any surge in demand to take any action required to meet the passenger requirements.

Enhanced Security and Passenger Management

To handle the additional passenger capacity and improve commuter movement, the DMRC is intensifying measures for enhanced security and passenger flow. These measures include deploying additional security personnel, operating additional ticketing counters, activating spare Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMDs) and baggage scanners, reducing waiting times at frisking points, and ensuring smoother passenger movement during peak periods.

Seamless Intermodal Connectivity

Providing ease of connectivity to desired destinations, the Delhi Metro's extensive network serves as a vital mobility lifeline by providing direct and seamless intermodal connectivity with railway stations, major Interstate Bus Terminals (ISBTs), Airport terminals, the Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), Noida Metro, and Rapid Metro, Gurgaon. This integrated transport framework enables commuters to transition efficiently between multiple transport systems, significantly reducing dependency on private vehicles and petroleum-based road transport.

Robust Last-Mile Connectivity

To ensure end-to-end commuter convenience, the DMRC has developed a robust and expansive last-mile connectivity ecosystem across 160 metro stations, which currently serves approximately 100,000 passengers daily. This ecosystem comprises E-autos, E-rickshaws, Bike taxis, Cab aggregators, Bicycle rentals, and Smart Door-to-Door integrated journey planning via the DMRC Saarthi App. These measures are designed to bridge the critical gap between metro stations and final destinations while promoting green mobility solutions.

Furthermore, the DMRC, with the support of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), has recently started a Hydrogen-based bus service in the Central Vista area to provide last-mile services from metro stations to the offices located in the Central Vista Area. Additionally, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is operating around 1,500 'Devi' buses to provide last-mile services at 52 metro stations, with more Devi buses being progressively introduced, the statement added.

Park-and-Ride Facilities

To further encourage a shift from personal vehicle use to public transport, park-and-ride facilities are currently operational at 126 metro stations across Delhi-NCR, enabling commuters to conveniently park their vehicles and continue their journeys through metro services.

Advanced Digital Ticketing and Facilitation

For advanced digital ticketing and customer facilitation, the DMRC has adopted a number of digital ticketing solutions to simplify access, reduce dependency on physical counters, and avoid queuing at stations. These digital channels include QR code tickets, the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), WhatsApp ticketing, integrations with Paytm, PhonePe, Amazon, and IRCTC, as well as the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). The corporation will also deploy additional ticket counter shifts where required and expand the deployment of customer facilitation staff.

In addition, the DMRC Metro Saarthi App now offers a fully integrated travel platform, allowing commuters to book Metro tickets, Auto-rickshaws, Bike taxis, and smart door-to-door services, ensuring first-mile, last-mile, and metro connectivity all through a single transaction interface. (ANI)