The death of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma in Bhopal has sparked shock, anger and growing demands for a deeper investigation. Twisha was found hanging at her marital home in the Katara Hills area on the night of May 12. What first appeared to be a suicide case has now turned into a major investigation involving allegations of dowry harassment, physical assault, forced abortion and destruction of evidence.

The case has attracted national attention because Twisha’s husband is a lawyer and both his parents are retired judges. Her family has alleged that local police may come under pressure due to the influence of the accused family. They are now demanding either a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe or a Special Investigation Team (SIT) from outside Madhya Pradesh.

On Saturday, police formed a six-member SIT to investigate the allegations.

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SIT formed to investigate the case

According to officials, the SIT is being led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajnish Kashyap. The team also includes a woman police officer.

Police said the SIT will investigate several serious allegations, including:

Dowry harassment

Physical assault

Mental torture

Alleged destruction of evidence after death

Twisha’s husband, lawyer Samarth Singh, along with his father and retired judge Giribala Singh, have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions related to dowry death and dowry harassment.

Police teams have been deployed to trace Samarth Singh, who is currently absconding.

Officials said Samarth and his mother took Twisha to a hospital on Tuesday night, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Police were informed by hospital authorities around 11 pm.

Meanwhile, a Bhopal court granted anticipatory bail to retired judge Giribala Singh on Friday. The hearing on Samarth Singh’s anticipatory bail plea is scheduled for May 18.