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Ex-Miss Pune Murdered Over Dowry? Why Newlywed's Death in MP Has Triggered Serious Questions
A SIT has been formed to investigate the death of Twisha Sharma, who was found hanging at her MP home days after alleged dowry harassment and assault. Her husband, lawyer Samarth Singh, and father-in-law have been booked under dowry death laws.
Twisha Sharma found dead months after marriage
The death of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma in Bhopal has sparked shock, anger and growing demands for a deeper investigation. Twisha was found hanging at her marital home in the Katara Hills area on the night of May 12. What first appeared to be a suicide case has now turned into a major investigation involving allegations of dowry harassment, physical assault, forced abortion and destruction of evidence.
The case has attracted national attention because Twisha’s husband is a lawyer and both his parents are retired judges. Her family has alleged that local police may come under pressure due to the influence of the accused family. They are now demanding either a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe or a Special Investigation Team (SIT) from outside Madhya Pradesh.
On Saturday, police formed a six-member SIT to investigate the allegations.
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SIT formed to investigate the case
According to officials, the SIT is being led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajnish Kashyap. The team also includes a woman police officer.
Police said the SIT will investigate several serious allegations, including:
- Dowry harassment
- Physical assault
- Mental torture
- Alleged destruction of evidence after death
Twisha’s husband, lawyer Samarth Singh, along with his father and retired judge Giribala Singh, have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions related to dowry death and dowry harassment.
Police teams have been deployed to trace Samarth Singh, who is currently absconding.
Officials said Samarth and his mother took Twisha to a hospital on Tuesday night, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Police were informed by hospital authorities around 11 pm.
Meanwhile, a Bhopal court granted anticipatory bail to retired judge Giribala Singh on Friday. The hearing on Samarth Singh’s anticipatory bail plea is scheduled for May 18.
Marriage after meeting through dating app
According to police, Twisha met Samarth Singh through a dating app in 2024. The two later got married in December 2025.
A Times Now report described Twisha as a former Miss Pune contestant. Her family said she entered the marriage with many dreams and expectations.
However, within just five months of marriage, her life ended under tragic and suspicious circumstances.
Her relatives from Noida have accused the in-laws of murder and have rejected claims that it was a simple suicide case.
Twisha's family alleges forced abortion
One of the biggest claims made by Twisha's family relates to her pregnancy.
According to reports citing the short post-mortem findings, Twisha was around two months pregnant. The report allegedly revealed that she had undergone a Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP), or abortion, around a week before her death.
Her family claims the abortion was forced and carried out against her wishes after pressure and harassment from her husband and in-laws.
Twisha’s brother, Major Harshit Sharma of the Indian Army, alleged that although the pregnancy was initially unplanned, Twisha later wanted to continue it.
The family claims this issue became a major source of tension inside the house.
Allegations of character attacks and mental torture
Twisha’s brother has also alleged that her husband and mother-in-law questioned her character after she became pregnant.
According to the allegations, Samarth Singh reportedly taunted Twisha by saying the child was not his.
The family believes these repeated comments caused severe mental stress and emotional breakdown.
The allegations have deeply disturbed many people online, especially because Twisha had reportedly remained in regular contact with her family and had shared details of her struggles.
At present, police have not officially confirmed these claims, and the SIT investigation is expected to examine all allegations carefully.
Injury marks raise more questions
Another major point being discussed is the mention of multiple ante-mortem injuries in the short post-mortem report.
While the immediate cause of death was reportedly stated as hanging, the report also allegedly found several injuries on Twisha’s body, especially on her hands and ears.
Ante-mortem injuries mean injuries suffered before death.
Her family claims these marks suggest she was physically assaulted before her death.
They have also alleged that attempts may have been made to destroy evidence after the incident.
Police said these angles will be investigated thoroughly by the SIT.
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Claims of dowry pressure and financial demands
Twisha’s relatives also alleged that she faced dowry-related pressure after marriage.
According to the family, Twisha had left her job to live with her husband in Bhopal. After quitting her job, she was allegedly insulted and called “useless” inside the house.
The family further alleged that pressure was being created on Twisha to transfer investments and shares worth around Rs 20 lakh, which had reportedly been given to her by her father.
These claims form an important part of the dowry harassment case now under investigation.
The final phone call
One of the most emotional details shared by the family concerns Twisha’s last phone call.
According to her relatives, she spoke to her mother and brother just around 10 minutes before the incident.
During the call, she was reportedly crying and said, “I cannot tolerate this anymore.”
Her family said she wanted to leave Bhopal and return to Noida. They also claimed she had already booked a railway ticket.
Shortly after the call, the family allegedly received another phone call informing them that Twisha had hanged herself.
Her relatives believe the timing of the events raises serious questions.
🚨Heart Breaking : Pregnant Newlywed Found Hanging – Family Alleges Murder, Demands FIR Against Husband and In-Laws
Bhopal, May 15, 2026: In a shocking incident, 31-year-old Twisha Sharma, who was pregnant, was found hanging in her matrimonial home at Katara Hills on the night… pic.twitter.com/QBxUfqKmsM
— Ramesh Tiwari (@rameshofficial0) May 15, 2026
Family demands CBI or outside-state probe
Twisha’s family has openly expressed concerns about the fairness of the investigation.
Because the accused family includes a retired judge and a lawyer, the family fears local influence may affect the probe.
This concern increased after the retired judge received anticipatory bail within 24 hours.
As a result, Twisha’s family has refused to accept the body and is demanding a fresh post-mortem examination at Delhi AIIMS.
They are also seeking either a CBI inquiry or an SIT from outside Madhya Pradesh.
Police say all angles will be examined
Police officials have said the investigation is still ongoing and no final conclusion has been reached yet. The SIT will examine:
- Medical records
- Phone records
- CCTV footage
- Post-mortem findings
- Statements from family members
- Financial allegations
- Claims of harassment and assault
Investigators are also trying to locate Samarth Singh for questioning. Officials said every allegation made by the family will be checked carefully.
Case triggers wider discussion online
The case has triggered widespread debate on social media, with many people demanding strict action if the allegations are proven true.
Twisha was a truly lovely young woman. She was 'Miss Pune, a marketing manager, and a model.
Twisha had married Samarth Sharma a year earlier. Samarth is a criminal lawyer, and his mother is Giribala Singh (a retired judge).
Like every girl, Twisha, too, had harbored sweet… pic.twitter.com/VxkItIXBbM
— Kavish aziz (@azizkavish) May 17, 2026
Several users expressed concern about dowry harassment, emotional abuse and domestic violence faced by women even today, regardless of education or social background.
Others highlighted the need for an independent investigation because of the legal background of the accused family.
At the same time, legal experts have reminded people that the investigation is still ongoing and guilt has not yet been established in court.
A case that has raised many painful questions
The death of Twisha Sharma has left behind grief, anger and many unanswered questions.
What exactly happened inside the house on the night of May 12? Were there signs of long-term harassment?
Did the injuries point towards assault? Was there pressure related to pregnancy and money?
These are the questions investigators now need to answer.
(With inputs from agencies)
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