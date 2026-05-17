The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the latest Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s eastern Ituri province a public health emergency of international concern. The decision came after rising infections, deaths and fears that the virus could spread further across borders.

According to WHO, around 246 suspected cases and 80 deaths have been reported so far. The outbreak has already spread beyond Congo, with two confirmed cases reported in neighbouring Uganda.

However, WHO has clarified that the situation does not currently meet the conditions of a “pandemic emergency.” Still, global health officials are worried because many questions remain unanswered about the actual number of infections and how widely the virus may already have spread.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there are 'significant uncertainties' regarding both the real number of infected people and the geographic spread of the outbreak.

The current outbreak is linked to the Bundibugyo virus strain of Ebola, for which there are no approved vaccines or specific treatments yet.

The announcement has again brought global attention to Ebola, one of the world’s deadliest viral diseases.