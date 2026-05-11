In Dayalpur village, a man allegedly strangled his son before hanging himself at home. Police said the man was facing financial difficulties and struggled with gambling and alcohol addiction. He had been living alone after his wife moved to Machhagar village. A neighbour discovered the incident and informed authorities.

A shocking incident was reported from Dayalpur village in Haryana'sFaridabad, where a 32-year-old man allegedly killed his six-year-old son before ending his own life, police said on Monday. The deceased have been identified as Sagar (32) and his son Lakshit (6). According to police, Sagar was reportedly facing serious financial problems and was struggling with addiction to gambling and alcohol.

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Family background and separation

Police said Sagar lived alone in Dayalpur village after his wife moved to nearby Machhagar village with their son and her parents. Due to ongoing issues, the family had been living separately for some time.

On Sunday, Sagar went to Machhagar village and brought Lakshit back to Dayalpur. Later that night, the incident took place inside the house.

What police said happened

According to preliminary findings, Sagar allegedly strangled his son to death. After that, he reportedly tied the child’s body to his chest and hanged himself from a ceiling fan.

A neighbour later visited the house and discovered the tragic scene. The neighbour informed the police immediately.

The neighbour said that on Sunday afternoon, Lakshit had returned to the village with his father. The child was heard playing and jumping inside the house earlier in the day. After some time, the sounds stopped, which raised concern.

Police action and investigation

After receiving information, a police team reached the spot and took both bodies into custody. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

A senior police officer said that, based on the initial investigation, financial stress and loneliness may have played a role. However, he added that the case is still under investigation.

The family members have been informed about the incident. Police said further inquiry is underway to understand the full circumstances.

Officials confirmed that all possible angles are being examined before reaching a final conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies)

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)