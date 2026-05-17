Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya ordered strict action against a junior pharmacist for negligence. Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched the self-enumeration process for the entirely digital Census 2027.

Action Against Negligent Pharmacist

Taking a serious view of negligence affecting patient welfare, Minister of State for Health and Medical Education Praful Pansheriya has ordered strict action against a junior pharmacist accused of not providing medicines to patients despite sufficient stock being available, as per a press release by the Chief Minister's office.

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Following the minister's directions, an inquiry was conducted, which revealed that an adequate stock of medicines was available at Gandhinagar. Despite this, patients allegedly did not receive the required medicines.

In connection with the matter, junior pharmacist Prashant Shrimali, posted in Visnagar, has been transferred to Kutch, and instructions have been issued to initiate a departmental inquiry against him, said the release. The Health Department reiterated its commitment to ensuring timely and quality healthcare services for patients across the state.

CM Launches Digital Census 2027 Self-Enumeration

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel formally launched the self-enumeration process for Census 2027 by completing his own self-enumeration through the online platform, said an official statement released on Sunday.

The Chief Minister formally initiated the self-enumeration process by submitting his family's details online on the Census platform. He also appealed to the citizens of the state to actively participate in this nationally significant exercise and contribute towards building a strong, inclusive, and developed India.

Citizens will be able to participate in this process by filling in their required details online during the designated 15-day period ending on May 31, it added. It is noteworthy that Census 2027 is being conducted entirely in digital mode this time through a portal and mobile-based platform.

This self-enumeration initiative provides citizens with a simple, secure, and convenient digital platform through which they can submit their information online from anywhere. Citizens can complete their self-enumeration by following the required guidelines and, through active participation, provide their details online in a timely and accurate manner. For the first time, the self-enumeration method is being introduced in Census 2027. In Gujarat, citizens will be able to participate in self-enumeration by submitting their details on the web portal between May 17 and May 31. (ANI)