Congress MP Imran Masood questions the Centre's 'morality' over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. Priyank Kharge alleges BJP/RSS link and demands the Union Education Minister's resignation. Meanwhile, the CBI has arrested an NTA panel member.

Congress MP Imran Masood on Sunday lambasted the Centre over the paper leak in the NEET-UG 2026, questioning the "morality" of the government after repeated controversies surrounding the medical entrance examination.

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Speaking to ANI, Masood raised concerns over the functioning of the examination system, stating, "Last year too, the NEET paper was leaked. Again, the NEET paper is leaked. So where is the morality?... Just ED, CBI. Nothing else besides this. ED, CBI. They will just do this, nothing else."

Political Outrage Grows

His remarks came amid growing outrage over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and the subsequent cancellation of the examination. Earlier, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge accused the BJP and RSS of being linked to the controversy and alleged that the future of students had been "systematically ruined."

Addressing reporters, Kharge termed the issue a "massive tragedy" and alleged that more than 2.2 million students had been cheated due to irregularities in the examination process. "This didn't happen accidentally; it was systematic. And who is involved? People from the BJP and RSS," Kharge alleged, while demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Kharge also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on the issue, referring to his "Pariksha Pe Charcha" initiative and asking when there would be a discussion on the NEET controversy.

CBI Investigation Update

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday produced accused Manisha Gurunath Mandhare before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court and sought 14 days' custody for further investigation in the case.

According to officials, Mandhare is part of the National Testing Agency (NTA) panel and served as an expert and translator during the examination process.

The CBI informed the court that the entire process followed by the NTA was under investigation and alleged that the accused had received money from students. The case was registered by the CBI on May 12 following a complaint by the Department of Higher Education under the Union Education Ministry. (ANI)