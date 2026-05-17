The NCB arrested key Myanmar-based drug trafficker Thancintuang in Delhi. He is a major supplier of Methamphetamine and Heroin, operating a network along the India-Myanmar border valued at approximately Rs 115 crore, with links to multiple cases.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has achieved a major breakthrough in its sustained crackdown against transnational drug trafficking networks operating along the India-Myanmar border with the arrest of key Myanmar-based trafficker Thancintuang alias Chintuang alias Tluanga from New Delhi The arrest followed extensive surveillance, intelligence development, coordinated interstate coordination, and sustained follow-up operations.

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In a press statement, NCB stated that Chintuang has emerged as one of the most significant traffickers operating along the Myanmar-Mizoram-Manipur-Assam-Tripura corridor and has been identified as a major international supplier of Methamphetamine and Heroin operating from Myanmar. "Investigations revealed his extensive involvement in organising cross-border trafficking networks routing narcotic consignments through Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, and Tripura into various parts of India and Bangladesh. He was wanted in multiple NDPS cases registered by NCB and several Drug Law Enforcement Agencies (DLEAs), including two cases registered by NCB. Further investigation revealed that Chintuang was also accused in two NDPS cases registered by Champhai Police in 2025 relating to suspected trafficking of Methamphetamine and Heroin. He was additionally found involved in six NDPS cases registered by the Mizoram Excise & Narcotics Department in 2023, linked to heroin trafficking activities. Investigations indicate his involvement in illicit drug trafficking networks valued at approximately Rs 115 crore. He is linked to seven NDPS cases connected with the Myanmar-Mizoram-Tripura/Assam corridor and is also suspected in five additional cases associated with the Myanmar-Manipur-Assam route," said in the press release.

Dismantling the Syndicate

It also stated that Chintuang was the prime accused in a 2024 NCB Agartala Zone case involving the seizure of 14 kg of methamphetamine and 2.8 kg of heroin, in which his arrest marked the seventh apprehension. "He was also the prime accused in another NCB Agartala Zone case of 2025 involving the seizure of 49.1 kg of methamphetamine tablets, where nine traffickers had already been arrested prior to his apprehension. During the investigation, several members of the syndicate and close associates of Chintuang were identified and apprehended by NCB. Among them, Vungkhanthawna, identified as a close associate and key facilitator, played a major role in coordinating movement and delivery of narcotic consignments linked to the Myanmar-based trafficking network," NCB said in the press release.

"He was arrested during follow-up operations and was also found involved in another NDPS case registered by the Mizoram Police. Considering his continued involvement in illicit trafficking activities, proceedings under the PITNDPS Act were initiated against him. Another associate, Lalrampari, functioned as a major hawala operator responsible for handling and channelling proceeds generated through illicit drug trafficking activities of the syndicate. She was arrested by NCB on 08.08.2024. Investigation revealed hawala transactions amounting to nearly Rs 100 crore linked to the network, following which the matter was shared with the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Properties suspected to have been acquired through proceeds of drug trafficking were also frozen by competent authorities," NCB added.

It further stated that further investigation led to the arrest of Abu Saleh @ Saifuddin from Cachar, Assam, on November 20, 2025. "He was identified as a major Indian operative and logistics coordinator associated with Chintuang's network and was actively involved in the transportation and distribution of narcotic substances across the Assam corridor. He was found linked to multiple NDPS cases registered by the Mizoram Police and the Mizoram Excise & Narcotics Department. One of the key accused arrested in the 2025 Agartala Zone case was Jabrul from Karimganj, Assam, another significant associate connected to Chintuang's transnational trafficking network. He was apprehended on 03.12.2025 along with an additional consignment of narcotic drugs. Investigation revealed his active role in interstate trafficking operations and coordination of drug movements through the Tripura-Assam route," It noted in the release

Financial Crackdown and Investigation

"He was also found involved in multiple NDPS cases registered by the Tripura Police and the NCB. Financial investigation in the cases led to the identification and temporary freezing of multiple bank accounts linked to the accused persons, having substantial suspicious transactions connected with drug trafficking proceeds. NCB has initiated comprehensive 360-degree financial investigations against drug syndicates to identify and attach assets generated through illicit trafficking. Properties, bank accounts, and financial proceeds linked to drug trafficking networks are being identified and frozen under provisions of the NDPS Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to dismantle the financial ecosystem sustaining organised narcotics trafficking," it added.

"Investigation in both cases revealed the existence of a highly organised interstate and international drug trafficking network extending from Myanmar to Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, Tripura, and Bangladesh. The syndicate utilised multiple trafficking routes, local facilitators, transport coordinators, hawala channels, and financial handlers for smuggling and distribution of Methamphetamine and Heroin across international and interstate borders," said the NCB in a press statement.

NCB's Strategy and Sustained Crackdown

"Through sustained intelligence development, coordinated interstate action, and continuous follow-up operations, NCB successfully identified and arrested major operatives connected to these transnational cartels, including the latest arrest of Chintuang, the key Myanmar-based supplier. The arrest reflects NCB's relentless and intelligence-driven strategy of targeting major drug kingpins operating in the North Eastern Region, including those attempting to operate from outside India. Since 2025, NCB has intensified its network-centric investigations by adopting both "top-to-bottom" and "bottom-to-top" approaches aimed at dismantling entire syndicates rather than merely intercepting consignments," it added.

NCB also said in the press release that the arrest of Chintuang marks the second major Myanmar-based drug supplier secured by NCB in 2026 and another major success in NCB's sustained crackdown against organised transnational drug trafficking networks operating along the India-Myanmar border. "In the North Eastern Region alone, NCB registered 48 NDPS cases during 2025, resulting in the arrest of 116 drug traffickers and seizure of substantial quantities of narcotic drugs valued at approximately Rs 665 crore in the illicit drug market. In 2026, NCB has already registered 31 NDPS cases so far, resulting in the arrest of 54 drug traffickers and seizure of substantial quantities of narcotic drugs during sustained enforcement operations across the region. These achievements reflect the intensified enforcement strategy and operational success achieved by NCB NER in targeting organised interstate and transnational drug trafficking syndicates operating through India-Myanmar border routes," NCB noted in the press release.

"The successful operations highlight NCB NER's continued commitment towards dismantling entire drug supply chains, including international suppliers, transport coordinators, hawala operators, financiers, and local distribution networks. These sustained actions have significantly strengthened the fight against organised narcotics trafficking in sensitive border regions and contributed towards safeguarding national security and public health," it added.

NCB has intensified enforcement activities along the India-Myanmar border through enhanced intelligence-sharing, inter-agency coordination, and advanced surveillance techniques, resulting in multiple major seizures and arrests in recent years. The Narcotics Control Bureau reiterates its firm resolve to eliminate drug trafficking and urges public cooperation in reporting suspicious activities related to narcotics. (ANI)