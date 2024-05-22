Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rajasthan: BSF jawan roasts papad on hot sand in Bikaner amid soaring temperatures; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Amidst soaring temperatures in Rajasthan, a video of a BSF jawan roasting papad on hot sand in the deserts of Bikaner has gone viral on social media platforms.

    Rajasthan BSF jawan roasts papad on hot sand in Bikaner amid soaring temperatures; video goes viral (WATCH)
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published May 22, 2024, 2:17 PM IST

    In the midst of soaring temperatures gripping the nation, a remarkable display of resilience and ingenuity has emerged from the sandy deserts of Bikaner, Rajasthan. Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers stationed at the India-Pakistan border near Khajuwala have undertaken a unique experiment to illustrate the intensity of the heat wave engulfing the region.

    In a viral video circulating across social media platforms, a BSF personnel can be seen engaged in an unconventional activity - roasting papad on hot sand.

    The viral video encapsulates the unwavering commitment of our soldiers who, despite facing adverse conditions, remain steadfast in their duty to safeguard the nation's borders. While many individuals across the country grapple with the scorching heat, resorting to modern amenities like air conditioning and coolers for relief, these valiant soldiers persevere under the relentless sun, ensuring the safety and security of our homeland.

    Bikaner, often touted as one of the hottest cities in Rajasthan, has witnessed temperatures soaring beyond 47 degrees Celsius, exacerbating the challenges faced by both civilians and military personnel alike. Yet, amidst this extreme climate, the dedication of the BSF jawans shines through as they continue to stand vigilant in the sandy desert terrain, undeterred by the harsh elements.

    As the viral video continues to circulate, drawing widespread attention and admiration, it serves as a powerful tribute to the unsung heroes who work tirelessly, often in grueling conditions, to ensure the safety and well-being of their fellow citizens. It evokes a sense of pride and gratitude for the selfless service rendered by our armed forces, reinforcing the importance of acknowledging and honoring their contributions.

    Last Updated May 22, 2024, 2:17 PM IST
