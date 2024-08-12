Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rain havoc in Rajasthan: 20 dead, schools closed as flood situation worsens

    Torrential rains in Rajasthan have claimed at least 20 lives and caused severe flooding in Jaipur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, and Dausa. Schools are closed for safety. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma urges residents to avoid waterlogged areas and follow safety measures amid ongoing heavy rainfall.

    Rain havoc in Rajasthan: 20 dead, schools closed as flood situation worsens vkp
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 12, 2024, 11:13 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 12, 2024, 11:13 AM IST

    Torrential rains have wreaked havoc across Rajasthan, claiming at least 20 lives in various districts. The relentless downpours, which began on Saturday, have led to severe waterlogging and prompted the closure of schools in several areas.

    Heavy rain has affected Jaipur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, and Dausa, submerging streets and disrupting daily life. Authorities have responded by shutting down schools in Jaipur, Jaipur Rural, Dausa, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur, and Bharatpur for today, August 12, 2024, to ensure the safety of students and staff.

    The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for continued heavy to very heavy rainfall in some districts over the next 24 hours. The ongoing downpours have led to several tragic incidents:

    In Jaipur, five young men drowned in the Kanota Dam, which had overflowed. By late Sunday night, a search operation had yet to locate their bodies.
    In Bharatpur, seven boys drowned in the Banganga river near Srinagar village, leading to their tragic deaths.
    - In Jaipur Rural, two men, Sitaram (21) and Deshraj were swept away with their motorcycle on the Mashi river embankment in Phagi. Additionally, Banwari (25) died after falling into a drain in Madhorajpura, and Saddam (32) drowned in an anicut in Dudu.
    - In Beawar, Ashok Kumar (23) died after slipping into a pond, while Bablu (16) from Pakhariyawas drowned while bathing in a pond.
    - In Karauli, a man and his son were killed when the beams of their house collapsed, and a 12-year-old girl was swept away in Barapura village.
    - In Banswara, Vikas Sharma, a nursing student from Dausa, drowned in the Kadelia waterfall.

    In response to the crisis, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma convened an emergency meeting in Jaipur to review the disaster management situation. He urged residents to avoid water bodies and waterlogged areas, stay away from electric poles and wires during rain, and follow safety measures issued by the Disaster Management Department.

    In a statement on social media, Sharma said, "I have instructed officials to strengthen disaster management arrangements immediately. I urge everyone to stay safe and heed all warnings."

