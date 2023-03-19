Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw boards New Delhi-Ajmer Shatabdi Express (WATCH)

The video, shared by Vaishnaw, on his Twitter account showed the minister enquiring with the passengers about whether the toilets and the coaches are clean.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw boarded the Ajmer-bound Shatabdi Express to get a first-hand assessment of the facilities on the train. During the visit, he interacted with the passengers.

The video, shared by Vaishnaw on his Twitter account, showed the minister enquiring with the passengers about whether the toilets and the coaches were clean.

Many appreciated the minister's gesture on social media. It is not every day that direct public interaction happens and passenger feedback is taken, said one user, adding, 'By this way, we feel connected and confident towards taking benefits of services. We citizens only want this type of communication with our chosen leaders.'

Then, there were users who came forward with problems and challenges they faced.

Some Twitter users sought that the concept of RAC and waiting list on train ticket reservations be done away with. One user suggested that train travel be 'inclusive' across the country. "A tweet from a wheelchair user. Make train travel inclusive in India for disabled travellers. Include Disabled in the Railway Board so that designing and operationalisation of universal design coaches get a push," he said.

Another user said this exercise should have been conducted in sleeper/unreserved coaches.