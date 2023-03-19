Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw boards New Delhi-Ajmer Shatabdi Express (WATCH)

    The video, shared by Vaishnaw, on his Twitter account showed the minister enquiring with the passengers about whether the toilets and the coaches are clean.

    Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw boards Ajmer-bound Shatabdi Express (WATCH)
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Mar 19, 2023, 9:23 AM IST

    Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw boarded the Ajmer-bound Shatabdi Express to get a first-hand assessment of the facilities on the train. During the visit, he interacted with the passengers.

    The video, shared by Vaishnaw on his Twitter account, showed the minister enquiring with the passengers about whether the toilets and the coaches were clean.

    Many appreciated the minister's gesture on social media. It is not every day that direct public interaction happens and passenger feedback is taken, said one user, adding, 'By this way, we feel connected and confident towards taking benefits of services. We citizens only want this type of communication with our chosen leaders.'

    Then, there were users who came forward with problems and challenges they faced.

    Some Twitter users sought that the concept of RAC and waiting list on train ticket reservations be done away with. One user suggested that train travel be 'inclusive' across the country. "A tweet from a wheelchair user. Make train travel inclusive in India for disabled travellers. Include Disabled in the Railway Board so that designing and operationalisation of universal design coaches get a push," he said.

    Another user said this exercise should have been conducted in sleeper/unreserved coaches. 

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2023, 9:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Khalistan backer and 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh continues to evade Punjab Police

    'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh continues to evade cops; Heavy police deployment across state

    Thalaiva at Matoshree Superstar Rajinikanth meets Uddhav Thackeray at his Mumbai residence AJR

    'Thalaiva at Matoshree': Superstar Rajinikanth meets Uddhav Thackeray at his Mumbai residence

    In a first, Goa all set to prepare 'feni', its beloved heritage beverage, across country AJR

    Good news for 'Feni' lovers: In a first, Goa's heritage drink will soon be available across India

    Punjab Police arrest 6 associates of Amritpal Singh; Waris Punjab De to be arrested soon AJR

    Punjab Police arrest 6 associates of Amritpal Singh; Waris Punjab De to be arrested soon

    Indias millets mission will benefit 2.5 crore small, marginal farmers: PM Modi AJR

    India's millets mission will benefit 2.5 crore small, marginal farmers: PM Modi

    Recent Stories

    Why did Kim Kardashian delete old pictures with her brother Rob? Know the details vma

    Why did Kim Kardashian delete old pictures with her brother Rob? Know the details

    Khalistan backer and 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh continues to evade Punjab Police

    'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh continues to evade cops; Heavy police deployment across state

    Bone health in females: Factors that impact women's health and avoid osteoporosis RBA

    Bone health in females: Factors that impact women's health and avoid osteoporosis

    Orange juice to Lemon water: 6 vitamin C-rich drinks that boost your iron levels and general health RBA

    Orange juice to Lemon water: 6 vitamin C-rich drinks that boost your iron levels and general health

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Visakhapatnam/2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma returns as captain; spotlight on KL Rahul-Ravindra Jadeja; India aims to seal series vs Australia-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 2nd ODI: Rohit returns as captain; spotlight on Rahul-Jadeja; India aims to seal series

    Recent Videos

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon