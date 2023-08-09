Rahul Gandhi gives 'flying kiss' before leaving Parliament; Smriti Irani slams 'misogyny', BJP complains

As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was leaving following his first speech in Parliament after he was reinstated as an MP, he gave a flying kiss. Irani criticized Gandhi's action as inappropriate, particularly since there are numerous women MPs present in the Parliament.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who delivered his first speech in Parliament after being reinstated as an MP on Wednesday, blew a flying kiss to BJP MPs. The incident occurred when the Congress politician was leaving the Lok Sabha premises and Union Minister Smriti Irani's speech was in progress.

Expressing her objection, Union Minister and BJP MP Smriti Irani stated, "I have an objection to something. The individual who spoke before me demonstrated an act of indecency upon departure. "Only a misogynist would give a flying kiss to a female lawmaker when she is seated in a house of representatives. In the history of our country's parliament, there has never been any evidence of this sort of degrading behaviour," she added.

Also Read | Kerala Govt unanimously passes resolution in Assembly to rename state as 'Keralam'

Irani sharply criticised the Opposition's approach, in particular Rahul Gandhi's frequent references to "killing Bharat Mata" in his speech to the Lok Sabha. In response, Irani said that 'Manipur is an integral part of India' and that the Congress party "does not represent INDIA" but rather "embodies corruption in India" during the ongoing no-confidence vote.

What did Rahul Gandhi say during no-confidence motion?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Manipur violence and said the government "divided" the northeastern state into two parts. "A few days back, I went to Manipur. Our Prime Minister didn't go, not even to this day, because for him Manipur is not India," he said.

Gandhi said PM Modi was a "traitor" and not a "nationalist" as he "murdered India" in Manipur. "They killed India in Manipur. Not just Manipur, but they killed India. Their politics has not killed Manipur, but it has killed India in Manipur," he said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi kicks off no-confidence motion speech with 'Adani' jab, tells BJP 'dariye math'