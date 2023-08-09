Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rahul Gandhi gives 'flying kiss' before leaving Parliament; Smriti Irani slams 'misogyny', BJP complains

    As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was leaving following his first speech in Parliament after he was reinstated as an MP, he gave a flying kiss. Irani criticized Gandhi's action as inappropriate, particularly since there are numerous women MPs present in the Parliament.

    Rahul Gandhi gives flying kiss before leaving Parliament Smriti Irani slams misogyny BJP complains gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 9, 2023, 2:06 PM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who delivered his first speech in Parliament after being reinstated as an MP on Wednesday, blew a flying kiss to BJP MPs.  The incident occurred when the Congress politician was leaving the Lok Sabha premises and Union Minister Smriti Irani's speech was in progress. 

    Expressing her objection, Union Minister and BJP MP Smriti Irani stated, "I have an objection to something. The individual who spoke before me demonstrated an act of indecency upon departure. "Only a misogynist would give a flying kiss to a female lawmaker when she is seated in a house of representatives. In the history of our country's parliament, there has never been any evidence of this sort of degrading behaviour," she added.

    Also Read | Kerala Govt unanimously passes resolution in Assembly to rename state as 'Keralam'

    Irani sharply criticised the Opposition's approach, in particular Rahul Gandhi's frequent references to "killing Bharat Mata" in his speech to the Lok Sabha. In response, Irani said that 'Manipur is an integral part of India' and that the Congress party "does not represent INDIA" but rather "embodies corruption in India" during the ongoing no-confidence vote.

    What did Rahul Gandhi say during no-confidence motion?

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Manipur violence and said the government "divided" the northeastern state into two parts. "A few days back, I went to Manipur. Our Prime Minister didn't go, not even to this day, because for him Manipur is not India," he said.

    Gandhi said PM Modi was a "traitor" and not a "nationalist" as he "murdered India" in Manipur. "They killed India in Manipur. Not just Manipur, but they killed India. Their politics has not killed Manipur, but it has killed India in Manipur," he said.

    Also Read | Rahul Gandhi kicks off no-confidence motion speech with 'Adani' jab, tells BJP 'dariye math'

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2023, 2:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BBMP contractors halt ongoing projects, approach Karnataka Governor over pending bills

    BBMP contractors halt ongoing projects, approach Karnataka Governor over pending bills

    Medical marvel: Indore doctors successfully remove 15-kg tumour in woman who complained of stomach ache snt

    Medical marvel: Indore doctors successfully remove 15-kg tumour in woman who complained of stomach ache

    Kerala Govt unanimously passes resolution in Assembly to rename state as 'Keralam' anr

    Kerala Govt unanimously passes resolution in Assembly to rename state as 'Keralam'

    Kerala: Man injured in car fire incident dies in Kottayam anr

    Kerala: Man injured in car fire incident dies in Kottayam

    Rahul Gandhi kicks off no-confidence motion speech with 'Adani' jab, tells BJP 'dariye math' AJR

    Rahul Gandhi kicks off no-confidence motion speech with 'Adani' jab, tells BJP 'dariye math'

    Recent Stories

    Shillong to Tawang: 7 honeymoon destinations in North East India ATG

    Shillong to Tawang: 7 serene destinations in North East India

    Commando Adah Sharma talks about her role, idea of nationalism; know details ADC

    Commando: Adah Sharma talks about her role, idea of nationalism; know details

    Tennis Explained: Why Stefanos Tsitsipas rehired Mark Philippoussis as head coach osf

    Explained: Why Stefanos Tsitsipas rehired Mark Philippoussis as head coach

    Apple testing M3 Max MacBook Pro chip with 16 core CPU 40 core GPU Report gcw

    Apple testing M3 Max MacBook Pro chip with 16-core CPU, 40-core GPU: Report

    Rice Pudding Day: Try out these 7 tempting recipes LMA

    Rice Pudding Day: Try out these 7 tempting recipes

    Recent Videos

    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon