Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Govt unanimously passes resolution in Assembly to rename state as 'Keralam'

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presented the resolution seeking to rename the state as 'Keralam'. The Congress-led UDF opposition accepted the resolution and made no changes or amendment suggestions. 
     

    Kerala Govt unanimously passes resolution in Assembly to rename state as 'Keralam' anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 9, 2023, 1:10 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday (Aug 9) presented the resolution in the Assembly to rename the state as 'Keralam'. The government demanded that the state be renamed as 'Keralam' in the Constitution and all the official records. The Congress-led UDF opposition accepted the resolution and made no changes or amendment suggestions. 

    Also read: Kerala CM's daughter Veena Vijayan in controversy over Rs 1.72 crore payment claim

    The Chief Minister said in the Assembly that the Central Government should speed up the steps for this as per the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. As the resolution is passed unanimously, the state will request the Centre to change 'Kerala' to 'Keralam'. If the request of the state is accepted, the name of the state in English and Malayalam will be written as 'Keralam.'

    When introducing the resolution, the CM noted that although the state is known as "Keralam" in Malayalam, it is still known as Kerala in other languages. He claimed that the Malayalam-speaking communities' yearning for a united Kerala had grown significantly since the start of the national freedom struggle.

    "But the name of our state is written as Kerala in the First Schedule of the Constitution." 

    "This Assembly unanimously requests the Union Government to take immediate steps to amend it as 'Keralam' under Article 3 of the Constitution and it be renamed as 'Keralam' in all the languages mentioned in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution," he said. 
     

    The state of Kerala was formed on November 1, 1956, following the passage of the States Reorganisation Act, by combining Malayalam-speaking regions of the erstwhile regions of Cochin, Malabar and Travancore with Thiruvananthapuram as the capital.
     

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2023, 1:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BBMP contractors halt ongoing projects, approach Karnataka Governor over pending bills

    BBMP contractors halt ongoing projects, approach Karnataka Governor over pending bills

    Medical marvel: Indore doctors successfully remove 15-kg tumour in woman who complained of stomach ache snt

    Medical marvel: Indore doctors successfully remove 15-kg tumour in woman who complained of stomach ache

    Kerala: Man injured in car fire incident dies in Kottayam anr

    Kerala: Man injured in car fire incident dies in Kottayam

    Rahul Gandhi kicks off no-confidence motion speech with 'Adani' jab, tells BJP 'dariye math' AJR

    Rahul Gandhi kicks off no-confidence motion speech with 'Adani' jab, tells BJP 'dariye math'

    Private buses increase ticket fares between Bengaluru, Kerala ahead of Onam anr

    Private bus ticket prices from Bengaluru to Kerala soar ahead of Onam

    Recent Stories

    Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 put through folding test Know who won it WATCH gcw

    Moto Razr 40 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 put through folding test; Know who won it (WATCH)

    Selena Gomez joins Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in LA, flaunts merch in heartwarming support ATG

    Selena Gomez joins Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in LA, flaunts merch in heartwarming support

    Jackie Shroff finally reacts to VIRAL 'Anda Kadi Patta' recipe; Here's what he said vma

    Jackie Shroff finally reacts to VIRAL 'Anda Kadi Patta' recipe; Here's what he said

    BBMP contractors halt ongoing projects, approach Karnataka Governor over pending bills

    BBMP contractors halt ongoing projects, approach Karnataka Governor over pending bills

    Medical marvel: Indore doctors successfully remove 15-kg tumour in woman who complained of stomach ache snt

    Medical marvel: Indore doctors successfully remove 15-kg tumour in woman who complained of stomach ache

    Recent Videos

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon