    Rahul Gandhi kicks off no-confidence motion speech with 'Adani' jab, tells BJP 'dariye math'

    Rahul Gandhi's return to the Lok Sabha occurred on Monday, post his membership restoration resulting from the Supreme Court's suspension of his conviction in a defamation case linked to his "Modi surname" comment.

    First Published Aug 9, 2023, 12:36 PM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, recently reinstated as a Lok Sabha MP, began his Lok Sabha speech by affirming that the government need not worry about him criticizing the Gautam Adani group. He explicitly stated, "I won't speak against Adani. So, you don't have to be scared."

    Furthermore, he expressed his intention to adopt a less confrontational stance towards the government in his speech.

    Gandhi's return to the Lok Sabha occurred on Monday, post his membership restoration resulting from the Supreme Court's suspension of his conviction in a defamation case linked to his "Modi surname" comment.

    The former Congress leader's recent engagement involved a two-day visit to Manipur, an area grappling with turmoil. During this visit, he toured relief camps in Moirang, Bishnupur district, and engaged with representatives from various segments, including student bodies, women, and intellectuals, in Imphal.

    Rahul Gandhi's reentry into parliament follows the suspension of his defamation case conviction. The Supreme Court's intervention reinstated his MP status after remarks involving the "Modi surname."

    The INDIA opposition coalition seeks to confront PM Narendra Modi's inaction on Manipur through a no-confidence motion. The motion aims to disrupt his perceived silence on the issue.

    Gandhi's decision to prioritize a rally over initiating the no-confidence debate highlights the delicate balance between legislative duties and political commitments. This showcases modern leaders' multifaceted roles in the evolving political landscape.

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
