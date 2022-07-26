Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rahul Gandhi detained, calls India 'police state' under 'king' Modi

    Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was detained by the Delhi Police at Vijay Chowk along with other Members of Parliament from the party while they were staging a protest against the Enforcement Directorate's questioning of interim party president Sonia Gandhi.

    Vipin Vijayan
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 26, 2022, 1:46 PM IST

    Rahul and other Congress MPs were planning to take out a march to the Rashtrapati Bhavan to draw the President's attention to the alleged blatant misuse of central agencies by the Narendra Modi government. 

    When the leaders gathered at Vijay Chowk, Delhi Police personnel intervened and put Rahul in a police bus. Officials did not disclose where the Wayanad MP was detained and taken.

    Other Congress MPs who were accompanying Rahul at the Vijay Chowk protest site were taken away in separate police buses.

    "Modi is a king; India is a police state," Rahul Gandhi alleged.

    Refusing to go along with the police, the Congress leader said that they wanted to go towards the President's house, but the police were not allowing them to do so.

    Later, taking to Twitter, Rahul said: "Look at this dictatorship. We cannot hold peaceful demonstrations; we cannot discuss inflation and unemployment. You will never be able to silence us by misusing the police and agencies or by arresting us. Only 'Truth' will end this dictatorship."

    Earlier this morning, Congress MPs had met in Parliament to decide on the party's strategy. Sonia appeared for the second time before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with a money laundering probe in the National Herald case. In the same case, Rahul had appeared before the probe agency for questioning. 

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2022, 1:46 PM IST
