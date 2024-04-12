Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Punjab Police identifies arrested Khalistan Zindabad Force operative as Prabhpreet Singh Germany

    First Published Apr 12, 2024, 6:19 PM IST

    Punjab Police's State Special Operation Cell, Amritsar on Friday (April 12) arrested a Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) operative from Delhi's IGI airport and identified him as Prabhreet Singh.

    Singh was running a terrorist recruitment, funding and aiding module from Germany, the DGP Punjab Police said.

    The operation stemmed from intelligence gathered in 2020, indicating that Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) terrorist Jagdish Singh Bhura was orchestrating plans to target high-profile locations in Punjab. The Punjab Police thwarted the plot by arresting four operatives associated with the organization and confiscated their weapons and ammunition from their possession.

    A case was registered under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Arms Act at Police Station SSOC Amritsar.

    During interrogation, the arrested individuals disclosed their allegiance to wanted terrorist Jagdish Singh Bhura and his close associate Prabhpreet Singh, revealing plans for further attacks on prominent targets, according to DGP Gaurav Yadav.

    Since Prabhpreet was residing in Germany, Punjab Police issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him. Upon receiving information about his detention at IGI Airport, a team from SSOC Amritsar swiftly moved to Delhi and arrested the accused.

    Further investigations revealed that Prabhpreet had traveled to Poland on a valid visa in 2017 before crossing into Germany by road in 2020. In pursuit of permanent residency, he applied for political asylum in Germany, shedding light on his international connections and the extent of his involvement in the terrorist network, according to AIG SSOC Amritsar Sukhminder Singh Mann.

