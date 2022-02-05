Why politicians in Punjab see Ravidas temple as a gateway to power

The Second Golden Temple is dedicated to the saint Ravidas in Kashi, the city of religion and spirituality. This is also because its head is the birthplace of Govardhan, Saint Shiromani Ravidas ji. In February, a huge number of devotees from Uttar Pradesh and Punjab visit Ravidas Ji's birthplace.

Even though the temple dedicated to the saint Ravidas is in Uttar Pradesh's Kashi, it is stated that the way to power in Punjab politics runs through the blessings of the Ravidas temple in Varanasi. On Ravidas Ji's birthday, many Raidasis and Punjab politicians arrive. Begumpura has taken over the region around Ravidas Temple. From the eyes of the locals, a glimpse of Mini Punjab may be seen here because a huge number of Punjabi Ravidas come here. In addition, special trains travel from Punjab, carrying many worshippers from Punjab to the Ravidas temple in Varanasi. In addition, due to Ravidas Jayanti, Punjab will now vote on February 20 rather than February 14.

A tamarind tree hundreds of years old grows right close to Saint Ravidas' birthplace. Saint Ravidas ji has done Satsang while sitting under this tamarind tree. The tamarind tree was dry when Sant Haridas lay the temple's foundation, but buds began to sprout from its roots due to constant irrigation. This tamarind tree has now become the Raidas' focus of religion. According to locals, people in the area put a lot of confidence in the tamarind tree. When a sick person's health deteriorates, people crush tamarind leaves and feed them. People here also worship the soil.

Varanasi's Ravidas temple has long been a focal point for Dalit politics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in 2016 and announced the commencement of development projects. The temple's renovation is an endeavour to reach out to Dalit politicians from Uttar Pradesh to Punjab. Many notable leaders have visited the Sant Ravidas shrine.

For the next ten days, the Seer Govardhanpur Ravidas temple in Varanasi will host a gathering of Ravidasis from around the country. Punjabi sewadars have already come. The sevadars are in charge of security, cleaning, langar, shoe stand, washing dishes, chopping vegetables, cooking, and even feeding arrangements. CCTV cameras have been deployed at every major location for security reasons. A separate control centre has been built up for this purpose, where troops will be present around the clock in six-hour shifts.

