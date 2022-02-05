  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why politicians in Punjab see Ravidas temple as a gateway to power

    The Second Golden Temple is dedicated to the saint Ravidas in Kashi, the city of religion and spirituality. This is also because its head is the birthplace of Govardhan, Saint Shiromani Ravidas ji. In February, a huge number of devotees from Uttar Pradesh and Punjab visit Ravidas Ji's birthplace.

    Punjab Election 2022 Why politicians in Punjab see Ravidas temple as a gateway to power gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 5, 2022, 4:02 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Even though the temple dedicated to the saint Ravidas is in Uttar Pradesh's Kashi, it is stated that the way to power in Punjab politics runs through the blessings of the Ravidas temple in Varanasi. On Ravidas Ji's birthday, many Raidasis and Punjab politicians arrive. Begumpura has taken over the region around Ravidas Temple. From the eyes of the locals, a glimpse of Mini Punjab may be seen here because a huge number of Punjabi Ravidas come here. In addition, special trains travel from Punjab, carrying many worshippers from Punjab to the Ravidas temple in Varanasi. In addition, due to Ravidas Jayanti, Punjab will now vote on February 20 rather than February 14.

    A tamarind tree hundreds of years old grows right close to Saint Ravidas' birthplace. Saint Ravidas ji has done Satsang while sitting under this tamarind tree. The tamarind tree was dry when Sant Haridas lay the temple's foundation, but buds began to sprout from its roots due to constant irrigation. This tamarind tree has now become the Raidas' focus of religion. According to locals, people in the area put a lot of confidence in the tamarind tree. When a sick person's health deteriorates, people crush tamarind leaves and feed them. People here also worship the soil.

    Varanasi's Ravidas temple has long been a focal point for Dalit politics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in 2016 and announced the commencement of development projects. The temple's renovation is an endeavour to reach out to Dalit politicians from Uttar Pradesh to Punjab. Many notable leaders have visited the Sant Ravidas shrine.

    For the next ten days, the Seer Govardhanpur Ravidas temple in Varanasi will host a gathering of Ravidasis from around the country. Punjabi sewadars have already come. The sevadars are in charge of security, cleaning, langar, shoe stand, washing dishes, chopping vegetables, cooking, and even feeding arrangements. CCTV cameras have been deployed at every major location for security reasons. A separate control centre has been built up for this purpose, where troops will be present around the clock in six-hour shifts.

    Also Read | UP Election 2022: How Kashi became role model for the rest of the country

    Also Read | Did you know Bareilly's Kaka Joginder Singh fought every election to lose

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2022, 4:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Punjab Election 2022 Party to decide who will lead be face of the campaign says Manish Tewari gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Party to decide who will lead, be face of the campaign, says Manish Tewari

    Son of farmer killed in Lakhimpur violence denies ticket, to contest next LS poll against Ajay Mishra Teni-dnm

    Son of farmer killed in Lakhimpur violence denies ticket, to contest next LS poll against Ajay Mishra Teni

    TN CM accuses Governor for his failed Constitutional duty over NEET Bill - ADT

    TN CM accuses Governor for his failed Constitutional duty over NEET Bill

    Punjab Election 2022 If elected will end corruption in government jobs says Kejriwal gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: 'If elected, will end corruption in government jobs,' says Kejriwal

    UP Election 2022: Congress star campaigners' list features Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi; Manish Tiwari snubbed again-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Congress star campaigners' list features Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi; Manish Tiwari snubbed again

    Recent Stories

    Punjab Election 2022 Party to decide who will lead be face of the campaign says Manish Tewari gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Party to decide who will lead, be face of the campaign, says Manish Tewari

    Baloch dealing body blows to Pakistan Army; over 100 soldiers reported killed in 3 days

    Baloch dealing body blows to Pakistan Army; over 100 soldiers reported killed in 3 days

    Son of farmer killed in Lakhimpur violence denies ticket, to contest next LS poll against Ajay Mishra Teni-dnm

    Son of farmer killed in Lakhimpur violence denies ticket, to contest next LS poll against Ajay Mishra Teni

    Lata Mangeshkar health update Doctors say singer condition is critical put on ventilator again drb

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Doctors say singer’s condition is critical; put on ventilator again

    TN CM accuses Governor for his failed Constitutional duty over NEET Bill - ADT

    TN CM accuses Governor for his failed Constitutional duty over NEET Bill

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 81): Kerala Blasters crown Alvaro Vazquez stunner with win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 81): Kerala Blasters crown Alvaro Vazquez stunner with win over NorthEast

    Video Icon
    US Air Force boosts Baltic air policing amid Ukraine-Russia faceoff

    US Air Force boosts Baltic air policing amid Ukraine-Russia faceoff

    Video Icon
    I believed I'm going to win it, but not by such a big margin - PR Sreejesh on World Games Athlete of the Year-ayh

    I believed I'm going to win it, but not by such a big margin - PR Sreejesh on World Games Athlete of the Year

    Video Icon
    Madhya Pradesh govt to introduce happiness subject in school syllabus-dnm

    Madhya Pradesh govt to introduce ‘happiness’ subject in school syllabus

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 80): Mumbai City settles for a point against ATK Mohun Bagan-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 80): Mumbai City settles for a point against ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon