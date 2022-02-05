  • Facebook
    UP Election 2022: How Kashi became role model for the rest of the country

    Kashi's tourism economy has grown, and individuals are finding work in the spiritual, religious, and cultural sectors. After 2014, Kashi began to notice the difference.

    UP Election 2022 How Kashi became role model for the rest of the country
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 5, 2022, 10:59 AM IST
    The religion-caste relationship will be a prominent issue of discussion in the forthcoming UP Assembly election in 2022. Opposition parties are engaging in caste equations and manipulating tactics. At the same time, the BJP administration's progress has stitched in Kashi over the last seven years by investing billions of rupees has become a model for other states in the nation, including Uttar Pradesh.

    Kashi's tourism economy has grown, and individuals are finding work in the spiritual, religious, and cultural sectors. After 2014, Kashi began to notice the difference. Before Modi arrived in Varanasi, his Gujarat development model had made its way to Banaras. Varanasi's development strategy for 2022 is now in front of the country. In seven years, the development wheel spun so that Kashi was revitalised. When Yogi's administration was created in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, the development wheel gathered pace in Varanasi. Basic infrastructure such as health care, education, and jobs was established. Hundreds of projects cost the government trillions of rupees.

    The development paradigm that spread from Somnath to Vishwanath's land is now worldwide. The Kashi development model is currently being explored in other nations as well. When the Prime Minister came to register his candidacy for the Lok Sabha in 2014, he stated, "I have not arrived; I have been summoned by Mother Ganga." Modi walked with the leaders of the state of numerous countries in the lap of the same mother Ganga. 

    For international guests from all around the world, the world-famous Ganga Aarti was conducted. A new chapter in international relations was being written in Kashi when German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited India. Varanasi began to shine on the world development scene and became a political centre. Many programmes, including the inauguration of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, are beneficial while also making life easier for Kashi locals. This benefits not only Varanasi but the whole state of Purvanchal.

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2022, 11:03 AM IST
