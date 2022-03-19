Punjab: 10 Ministers inducted into CM Mann’s Cabinet, 'will uproot corruption'

Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath to Harpal Singh Cheema, a second time MLA from Dirba and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, who won a second term from Barnala and the only two-time MLA in the Cabinet.

Ten ministers of the new Aam Aadmi Party government were inducted into Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s Cabinet on Saturday at the swearing-in ceremony held at the Punjab Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath to Harpal Singh Cheema, a second time MLA from Dirba and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, who won a second term from Barnala and the only two-time MLA in the Cabinet.

Others are first-timers, including Dr Baljit Kaur from Malout, Harbhajan Singh ETO from Jandiala, Dr Vijay Singla from Mansa, Lal Chand Kataru Chak from Bhoa, Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala, Laljit Singh Bhullar from Patti, Bram Shankar (Jimpa) from Hoshiarpur and Harjot Singh Bains from Anandpur Sahib also took oath.

The Cabinet has a mixture of MLAs from various professions including two agriculturists, three advocates, two doctors, a social worker, engineer and a businessman.

Post the swearing-in ceremony, newly inducted Minister Harpal Singh Cheema told ANI, “I was a servant of the public earlier and even now I'm a servant. Common people like us, who might have not even thought of becoming a minister, have become ministers. We will fulfil all the promises.”

Speaking to news agency ANI, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said, “People have voted for us because they were annoyed by a corrupt system in Punjab. We will have to uproot corruption.”

Mann was sworn in as Chief Minister at a mega event in Punjab’s Khatkar Kalan, his ancestral village on March 16. The next day, all newly-elected MLAs took oath as members of the Assembly. The legislators were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Protem Speaker Inderbir Singh Nijjar.

Keeping up with AAP’s pre-poll promise, Punjab will get two deputy chief ministers, one each from the Hindu and the Dalit communities.

