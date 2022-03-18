Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AAP to nominate Harbhajan, Chadha, IIT-Delhi prof for Rajya Sabha from Punjab: Sources

    Earlier, the Election Commission (EC) announced that elections to five out of the seven Rajya Sabha seats from Punjab will be held on March 31. The last day for filing nominations is March 21.

    Team Newsable
    Chandigarh, First Published Mar 18, 2022, 5:53 PM IST

    After a massive win in the Assembly election, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to nominate former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, senior party leader Raghav Chadha, and IIT-Delhi Associate Professor Sandeep Pathak to the Rajya Sabha, The Indian Express reported on Friday.

    “These are the three frontrunners for the three seats for now,” a source told the newspaper.

    “Harbhajan Singh is a youth icon and is a well-known name in the country. The party thinks he is a good pick for the post and is a strong contender,” the source said. “Raghav Chadha, meanwhile, has been associated with AAP for several years now and has risen through the ranks.”

    “He was appointed the Punjab in-charge and worked with party workers for the past year or so. As polls in Punjab came closer, he spent most of his time there managing things. He is already an MLA from Delhi, but the party believes he can be a valuable addition in the Rajya Sabha. Discussions on several names, however, are and will remain ongoing till the end to make sure the most suitable people are sent to the Upper House,” the source said.

    Several names cropped up in discussions for the selection of candidates in the Upper House, the source said. Party sources also told The Indian Express that Pathak was also among the frontrunners.

    In 2018, the party had given one seat to senior party leader Sanjay Singh from Delhi, the remaining two were given to Sushil Gupta and ND Gupta, new entrants in the party, amid backlash from within the party as well as outside.

    According to the report, several high-level meetings have been underway in Delhi over the past few days to pick five names for the Upper House.

    “Discussions are underway. The party does not have much time left as the last day for filing nominations is Monday. Decisions have to be taken quickly,” a senior party leader said.

