Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pune SHOCKER! Food delivery man killed after being hit by 'drunk' Audi driver

    A food delivery executive in Pune was killed after being hit by a car driven by an allegedly intoxicated driver. The accused first hit another two-wheeler, injuring three, before colliding with the victim's bike. The driver fled the scene but was later apprehended by police.

    Pune SHOCKER! Food delivery man killed after being hit by 'drunk' Audi driver gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 11, 2024, 11:27 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 11, 2024, 11:27 AM IST

    A food delivery executive died after being hit by an Audi car at a posh locality in Pune past midnight on Friday. Before colliding with the victim's motorbike, the allegedly intoxicated driver struck a two-wheeler, injuring three persons. The incident happened in the Koregaon neighborhood of Pune at approximately one in the morning, according to Pune Police. The deceased was identified as Rauf Shaikh. The accused, identified as 34-year-old Ayush Tayal, was arrested, the police said.

    According to police, a suspected intoxicated driver struck a two-wheeler first, wounding three persons. He then struck the motorbike that the victim, Rauf Shaikh, was riding in. As the car hit Shaikh’s vehicle from behind, he fell and sustained severe injuries. He was rushed to the nearest hospital, but the doctors declared him dead.

    According to police, Ayush Tayal, 34, the suspect, ran away from the scene of the collision in the Mundhwa neighborhood of the city, close to Tadigutta. They located him and followed him to his home after reviewing the nearby surveillance camera footage. He was then taken into custody from his home in the Hadapsar neighborhood.

    “The car driven by Tayal crashed into Shaikh’s bike. The accused fled the scene but was later detained after police used footage of CCTV cameras to identify the car and then track him down with its details,” said Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Pail.

    According to the official, Tayal, a top executive at a company in Ranjangaon MIDC, has been sent for a medical check to determine whether or not he was drunk at the time of the accident.

    A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 105 (culpable homicide), 281 (rash driving), 125(a) (endangering life or personal safety), 132 (assaulting police officer on duty, 119 (inflicting hurt or grievous hurt) and other relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: RSS plans legal action over remarks in Assembly linking it to Thrissur Pooram disruption anr

    Kerala: RSS plans legal action over remarks in Assembly linking it to Thrissur Pooram disruption

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-401 October 11 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-401 October 11 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    CM Yogi Adityanath prays for public welfare during Mahanisha Puja anr

    CM Yogi Adityanath prays for public welfare during Mahanisha Puja

    Madhya Pradesh's cultural revival: CM Dr. Mohan Yadav reinforces Sanatan heritage and unity dmn

    Madhya Pradesh's cultural revival: CM Dr. Mohan Yadav reinforces Sanatan heritage and unity

    CCTV footage captures theft of Goddess Kali's crown, gifted by PM Modi, from Bangladesh temple (WATCH) snt

    CCTV footage captures theft of Goddess Kali's crown, gifted by PM Modi, from Bangladesh temple (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Hurricane Milton: Drone videos capture extent of devastation; at least 16 dead, millions remain in dark WATCH snt

    Hurricane Milton: Drone videos capture extent of devastation; at least 16 dead, millions remain in dark| WATCH

    Kerala: RSS plans legal action over remarks in Assembly linking it to Thrissur Pooram disruption anr

    Kerala: RSS plans legal action over remarks in Assembly linking it to Thrissur Pooram disruption

    Dussehra 2024: 7 places to witness Ravana burning in Delhi RKK

    Dussehra 2024: 7 places to witness Ravana burning in Delhi

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-401 October 11 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-401 October 11 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    football FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: Venezuela holds Argentina, Brazil edge past Chile scr

    FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: Venezuela holds Argentina, Brazil edge past Chile

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon