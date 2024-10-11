Pune SHOCKER! Food delivery man killed after being hit by 'drunk' Audi driver

A food delivery executive in Pune was killed after being hit by a car driven by an allegedly intoxicated driver. The accused first hit another two-wheeler, injuring three, before colliding with the victim's bike. The driver fled the scene but was later apprehended by police.

A food delivery executive died after being hit by an Audi car at a posh locality in Pune past midnight on Friday. Before colliding with the victim's motorbike, the allegedly intoxicated driver struck a two-wheeler, injuring three persons. The incident happened in the Koregaon neighborhood of Pune at approximately one in the morning, according to Pune Police. The deceased was identified as Rauf Shaikh. The accused, identified as 34-year-old Ayush Tayal, was arrested, the police said.

According to police, a suspected intoxicated driver struck a two-wheeler first, wounding three persons. He then struck the motorbike that the victim, Rauf Shaikh, was riding in. As the car hit Shaikh’s vehicle from behind, he fell and sustained severe injuries. He was rushed to the nearest hospital, but the doctors declared him dead.

According to police, Ayush Tayal, 34, the suspect, ran away from the scene of the collision in the Mundhwa neighborhood of the city, close to Tadigutta. They located him and followed him to his home after reviewing the nearby surveillance camera footage. He was then taken into custody from his home in the Hadapsar neighborhood.

“The car driven by Tayal crashed into Shaikh’s bike. The accused fled the scene but was later detained after police used footage of CCTV cameras to identify the car and then track him down with its details,” said Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Pail.

According to the official, Tayal, a top executive at a company in Ranjangaon MIDC, has been sent for a medical check to determine whether or not he was drunk at the time of the accident.

A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 105 (culpable homicide), 281 (rash driving), 125(a) (endangering life or personal safety), 132 (assaulting police officer on duty, 119 (inflicting hurt or grievous hurt) and other relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

