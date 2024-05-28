Pune Porsche accident: Crime Branch recovers Rs 3 lakh given to change teen's blood sample

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said that the samples collected at the hospital and sent for forensic tests were not of the juvenile accused. As the minor's blood samples were replaced, the report which was received on Sunday showed no traces of alcohol. However, CCTV footage from one of the bars he visited that night showed him drinking with friends.

Pune Police’s Crime Branch on Monday recovered Rs 3 lakh given to doctors to allegedly change the blood sample of the teen driver involved in a car crash in the city’s Kalyani Nagar that killed two motorbike-borne software engineers on May 19.

Two doctors from Pune's Sassoon Hospital were arrested earlier in the day on suspicion of falsifying the 17-year-old boy's blood report. Following the fatal Porsche vehicle incident, the accused adolescent was brought to Sassoon Hospital for a medical examination.

The accused include two doctors, Dr Ajay Taware, HOD of Forensic Medicine Department and CMO Dr Srihari Halnor and Atul Ghatakmalbe, another employee of Sassoon Hospital. All three accused arrested in blood sample manipulation case have been sent to police custody till May 30.

Amitesh Kumar, the Commissioner of Pune Police, claims that the juvenile's blood sample was thrown away and was substituted with someone else's. In order to look into the money transaction, the Pune Police requested to speak with the two physicians.

The Maharashtra Medical Council, a quasi-judicial agency, sent letters to both physicians after the arrest. The physicians have been given seven days to respond, according to sources. If necessary, they can even be called in person. Notably, the Maharashtra Medical Council has the authority to revoke the doctors' licences for as long as life if it finds the two physicians guilty.

Following the discovery that the accused minor's blood samples had been exchanged for someone else's in order to create a fictitious negative alcohol result, the arrests were made. There was no alcohol in the minor's system, according to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report on his first blood sample; but, the results of the second blood report suggested otherwise. This raised suspicions about the validity of the first report.

The Pune Porsche crash case has been marred by controversy since the beginning. The teenager was initially granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board, which also asked him to write an essay on road accidents, but following outrage over the lenient treatment and a review application by the police, he was sent to an observation home till June 5.

